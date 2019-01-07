Log in
Synovus Names Dallas and Gunnlaugsson to South Carolina Advisory Board

0
01/07/2019 | 01:55pm EST

Synovus announced the appointment of Carlton Dallas and Rebecca Gunnlaugsson to its South Carolina Advisory Board. Dallas is managing director of Hilton Head-based Dallas International Trading and Solutions and Gunnlaugsson is principal of Columbia-based Acuitas Economics.

“Carlton and Rebecca are highly respected leaders and share a deep commitment to the growth and progress of our state,” said Chuck Garnett, South Carolina Division CEO of Synovus Bank. “We are proud to welcome them to our board, and we look forward to benefiting from their counsel as we continue to serve South Carolina.”

Dallas founded Dallas International Trading, a business and leadership development consultancy, in 2010 after spending three decades in the oil industry, including Chevron and Crown Central Petroleum. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Gunnlaugsson founded Acuitas Economics in 2018. She is an economist specializing in public finance and taxation and previously served as the Director of the Division of Research and subsequently Chief Economist at the South Carolina Department of Commerce. In these roles she led research teams analyzing economic issues impacting South Carolina and was instrumental in the redesign of the state’s Unemployment Insurance system. Gunnlaugsson received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Michigan.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 299 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank was named one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the country’s 10 “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender.


© Business Wire 2019
