Synovus Names Dallas and Gunnlaugsson to South Carolina Advisory Board

Synovus announced the appointment of Carlton Dallas and Rebecca
Gunnlaugsson to its South Carolina Advisory Board. Dallas is managing
director of Hilton Head-based Dallas International Trading and Solutions
and Gunnlaugsson is principal of Columbia-based Acuitas Economics.
“Carlton and Rebecca are highly respected leaders and share a deep
commitment to the growth and progress of our state,” said Chuck Garnett,
South Carolina Division CEO of Synovus Bank. “We are proud to welcome
them to our board, and we look forward to benefiting from their counsel
as we continue to serve South Carolina.”
Dallas founded Dallas International Trading, a business and leadership
development consultancy, in 2010 after spending three decades in the oil
industry, including Chevron and Crown Central Petroleum. He is a
graduate of the University of Maryland.
Gunnlaugsson founded Acuitas Economics in 2018. She is an economist
specializing in public finance and taxation and previously served as the
Director of the Division of Research and subsequently Chief Economist at
the South Carolina Department of Commerce. In these roles she led
research teams analyzing economic issues impacting South Carolina and
was instrumental in the redesign of the state’s Unemployment Insurance
system. Gunnlaugsson received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in
Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
and her Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Michigan.
