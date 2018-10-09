Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on October 23, 2018

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce third quarter 2018
results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. An earnings press release will be
published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at
8:30 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release
and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event.
A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour
after the call ends and will be available with the press release and
slides for 12 months.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in
Columbus, Georgia, with more than $31 billion in assets. Synovus
provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage
services through 250 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina,
Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Synovus, was recognized as the “Most Reputable Bank” by American
Banker and the Reputation Institute in 2017. Synovus is on the web
at synovus.com,
