Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on October 23, 2018

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with more than $31 billion in assets.

