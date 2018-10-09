Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on October 23, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with more than $31 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 250 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, was recognized as the “Most Reputable Bank” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute in 2017. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:33pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON : names Marisa Ruscitto technology sales leader for its Insurance Consulting and Technology business in the Americas
PU
03:33pNIREUS AQUACULTURE : Announcement of business development
PU
03:33pPOSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA : Launches Cannabis Post Newsletter
PU
03:33pKEYSTONE LAW : Top Spear’s-Ranked Lawyer joins Keystone’s Family team from Charles Russell Speechlys
PU
03:33pCHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Very Substantial Disposal
PU
03:33pNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- NEX Group plc AMENDMENT
PU
03:33pAUDIOCODES ISRAEL : Oct 09, 2018 | Arkadin Selects AudioCodes SBCs and IP Phones for Microsoft UCaaS Solutions
PU
03:32pMicrosoft expands cloud service in push for $10 billion Pentagon contract
RE
03:32pSTANDARD CHARTERED : U.S. investigating possible StanChart Iran breaches after 2012 deal -CEO
RE
03:32pALIBABA : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba, Facebook or Netflix?
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
4Google drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
5COMMERZBANK : Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.