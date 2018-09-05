Log in
Synovus to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/091218a_as/?entity=45_SC5KFMK.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $32 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 249 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country’s 10 “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2018
