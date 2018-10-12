Synspira : Announces Abstracts Evaluating New Treatment Options for Cystic Fibrosis Complications Accepted for Presentation at the 32nd Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Synspira,
a privately held company developing a new class of inhaled
glycopolymer-based therapeutics for the treatment of pulmonary disease,
today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation
at the 32nd Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference
(NACFC), occurring October 18-20 in Denver, CO. The three presentations
detail the results of research undertaken with polycationic glycopolymer
poly (acetyl, arginyl) glucosamine (PAAG) that is being developed by
Synspira as SNSP113, an inhaled treatment designed to improve lung
function in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
Results of all three studies will be presented at Poster Session I.
Presenter: Courtney Fernandez Petty, Ph.D.
Title: PAAG Improves
Mucociliary Transport in CF Rats
Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018
Time:
11:15 - 1:45 PM MT
Dr. Fernandez Petty’s presentation will highlight the work led by
collaborators Steven Rowe, M.D. and his team at the University of
Alabama at Birmingham, and Guillermo Tearney, M.D., Ph.D. at the Tearney
Lab in the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General
Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation will focus on the
beneficial mucoactive effects of PAAG on mucociliary transport in the
trachea and lungs of CF rats.
Presenter: Dixon Johns, B.S.
Title: Novel Disruption of an Alginate
Biofilm Infection Model of CF Respiratory Disease
Date: Thursday,
October 18, 2018
Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT
Dixon Johns’s presentation will highlight the work led by collaborator
Dr. Rowe and his team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
investigating the ability of PAAG to reduce respiratory biofilm
integrity.
Presenter: Bryan Garcia, M.D.
Title: Poly Acetyl-Arginyl
Glucosamine Has Anti-Biofilm and Anti-Pseudomonal Effect In-Vitro
Date:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT
Dr. Garcia’s presentation will highlight work led by collaborators Drs.
Rowe and Swords, both at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The
presentation will focus on the anti-biofilm and anti-pseudomonal
properties of PAAG.
Research was funded by the CF Foundation and the National Institutes of
Health.
About SNSP113
SNSP113 is a glycopolymer-based therapeutic being developed as an
inhaled treatment to improve lung function in patients with cystic
fibrosis. As a modified polysaccharide, SNSP113 interacts with
structural polymers in protective bacterial biofilms, breaking them
apart, and with native glycoproteins in mucus, normalizing mucus
viscosity. SNSP113 also interacts with the cell walls of invading
bacteria increasing their permeability, thereby reducing their inherent
viability and potentiating the efficacy of antibiotics. SNSP113 is
designed to reduce infection, airway congestion and inflammation, the
key drivers of pulmonary exacerbations and pulmonary decline in cystic
fibrosis patients.
About Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive genetic disease that causes airway
obstruction, persistent lung infections and chronic inflammation of
pulmonary tissue leading to permanent lung damage and ultimately
resulting in respiratory failure. CF is characterized by the
accumulation of thick, sticky mucus in the lungs and clogged airways
which impede breathing. Bacteria are not easily cleared and create
protective biofilms that are difficult for antibiotics to penetrate and
often lead to the emergence of multi-drug resistant bacteria. More than
30,000 people in the United States, and a similar number in Europe, live
with cystic fibrosis1.
About Synspira
Synspira is developing a new class of inhaled glycopolymer-based
therapeutics to reduce pulmonary inflammation, airway obstruction and
infection, key drivers of pulmonary diseases including cystic fibrosis
(CF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pneumonia.
Synspira has an exclusive license from Synedgen to the Glycomics
Technology Platform for the development of inhaled therapeutics in
pulmonary indications. Synspira is dedicated to developing drugs with
new mechanisms of action to target and change the course of pulmonary
diseases.
About the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference
The North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) provides a
collaborative and educational forum for CF professionals to help advance
CF research and care. This annual meeting brings together scientists,
clinicians and caregivers from around the world to discuss and share
ideas on the latest advances in CF research, care and drug development
and to exchange ideas about ways to improve the health and quality of
life for people with CF.
