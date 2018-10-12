Synspira : Announces Abstracts Evaluating New Treatment Options for Cystic Fibrosis Complications Accepted for Presentation at the 32nd Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Synspira, a privately held company developing a new class of inhaled glycopolymer-based therapeutics for the treatment of pulmonary disease, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 32nd Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC), occurring October 18-20 in Denver, CO. The three presentations detail the results of research undertaken with polycationic glycopolymer poly (acetyl, arginyl) glucosamine (PAAG) that is being developed by Synspira as SNSP113, an inhaled treatment designed to improve lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Results of all three studies will be presented at Poster Session I.

Presenter: Courtney Fernandez Petty, Ph.D.

Title: PAAG Improves Mucociliary Transport in CF Rats

Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018

Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT

Dr. Fernandez Petty’s presentation will highlight the work led by collaborators Steven Rowe, M.D. and his team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Guillermo Tearney, M.D., Ph.D. at the Tearney Lab in the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation will focus on the beneficial mucoactive effects of PAAG on mucociliary transport in the trachea and lungs of CF rats.

Presenter: Dixon Johns, B.S.

Title: Novel Disruption of an Alginate Biofilm Infection Model of CF Respiratory Disease

Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018

Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT

Dixon Johns’s presentation will highlight the work led by collaborator Dr. Rowe and his team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham investigating the ability of PAAG to reduce respiratory biofilm integrity.

Presenter: Bryan Garcia, M.D.

Title: Poly Acetyl-Arginyl Glucosamine Has Anti-Biofilm and Anti-Pseudomonal Effect In-Vitro

Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018

Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT

Dr. Garcia’s presentation will highlight work led by collaborators Drs. Rowe and Swords, both at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The presentation will focus on the anti-biofilm and anti-pseudomonal properties of PAAG.

Research was funded by the CF Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

About SNSP113

SNSP113 is a glycopolymer-based therapeutic being developed as an inhaled treatment to improve lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis. As a modified polysaccharide, SNSP113 interacts with structural polymers in protective bacterial biofilms, breaking them apart, and with native glycoproteins in mucus, normalizing mucus viscosity. SNSP113 also interacts with the cell walls of invading bacteria increasing their permeability, thereby reducing their inherent viability and potentiating the efficacy of antibiotics. SNSP113 is designed to reduce infection, airway congestion and inflammation, the key drivers of pulmonary exacerbations and pulmonary decline in cystic fibrosis patients.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive genetic disease that causes airway obstruction, persistent lung infections and chronic inflammation of pulmonary tissue leading to permanent lung damage and ultimately resulting in respiratory failure. CF is characterized by the accumulation of thick, sticky mucus in the lungs and clogged airways which impede breathing. Bacteria are not easily cleared and create protective biofilms that are difficult for antibiotics to penetrate and often lead to the emergence of multi-drug resistant bacteria. More than 30,000 people in the United States, and a similar number in Europe, live with cystic fibrosis1.

About Synspira

Synspira is developing a new class of inhaled glycopolymer-based therapeutics to reduce pulmonary inflammation, airway obstruction and infection, key drivers of pulmonary diseases including cystic fibrosis (CF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pneumonia. Synspira has an exclusive license from Synedgen to the Glycomics Technology Platform for the development of inhaled therapeutics in pulmonary indications. Synspira is dedicated to developing drugs with new mechanisms of action to target and change the course of pulmonary diseases.

About the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

The North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) provides a collaborative and educational forum for CF professionals to help advance CF research and care. This annual meeting brings together scientists, clinicians and caregivers from around the world to discuss and share ideas on the latest advances in CF research, care and drug development and to exchange ideas about ways to improve the health and quality of life for people with CF.

