Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Syntax, LLC : Announces Launch of Stratified LargeCap ESG Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Syntax, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ESG Index (Index Symbol: SYESG) on July 31, 2020. The Index seeks to provide broad coverage of large-cap U.S companies while tilting exposure towards the companies that outperform their peers on material ESG metrics. The Stratified LargeCap ESG Index applies Syntax’s innovative Stratified Weight methodology and patented Functional Information System (FIS) technology to control for business risk and identify material ESG metrics.

“This index is proof that Syntax’s business risk analytics can add value in ESG,” says Syntax CEO Rory Riggs. “Paired with Stratified Weight, these can be powerful tools for investors to improve the risk and return profile of their passive ESG allocation.”

By bringing the Index to market, Syntax seeks to provide institutional-quality ESG integration in a passive vehicle. Says managing partner and founder of ETFGI, Deborah Fuhr, “Syntax is known for its innovative and expansive business risk database and they have thoughtfully applied this data to create a truly differentiated approach to passive ESG.”

The index also provides a transparent and rules-based solution for passive ESG. Syntax’s ESG scoring system combines well-established, transparent materiality frameworks like SASB with Syntax’s ESG scoring methodology based on its business risk database. "Long-term investors, such as pensions and sovereign funds, are in desperate need of transparent and accessible ESG solutions that they can easily understand, explain and then scale,” says Dr. Ashby Monk, Executive Director of the Global Projects Center at Stanford University. “Syntax’s ESG Index is a groundbreaking strategy that builds on a 'glass box' technology solution that collects and transforms alternative-data about businesses in order to deliver a more aligned and responsible investment product than I've seen anywhere in my research. We need more of this in the market!"

The Stratified LargeCap ESG index follows the Syntax Social Core Indices that launched in December 2015, providing multiple Stratified Weight options for responsible investing.

In the development and distribution of the Index, Syntax is pleased to be working with S-Network Global Indexes as a calculating agent, as well as ISS ESG and Bloomberg, industry leaders in comprehensive, accurate, and transparent ESG data.

The Syntax Stratified ESG Index is a product of Syntax Indices, a division of Syntax, LLC.

About Syntax, LLC

Syntax, LLC is an index provider and financial analytics company based in New York. Syntax’s mission is to build innovative, transparent financial products and technologies that meet the investment objectives of a broad range of clients. Syntax offers a suite of Stratified Benchmark Indices that reweight the most widely-used benchmarks, including the S&P 500, S&P 400, and MSCI EAFE using the Stratified Weight methodology. Syntax also provides Stratified Sector Indices, Stratified Thematic Indices, custom index solutions, Affinity™ portfolio analysis and data suite, and responsible investing analytics.

www.syntaxindices.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aLATVIJAS BALZAMS : Changes made in JSC Latvijas balzams composition of officials and charter
PU
10:24aHYDRO ONE : completes acquisition of business assets of Peterborough Distribution Inc.
AQ
10:21aTikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal-sources
RE
10:20aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : After monster rally, investors cautious as U.S. recovery wobbles
RE
10:13aMICROSOFT IN TALKS TO BUY TIKTOK : Nyt
RE
10:07aBlowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 01.08.2020
PU
10:07aINDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : 34th AGM Notice 1-August-2020
PU
10:02aSIFY TECHNOLOGIES : FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Q1 Update, FY 2020-21
PU
10:02aELES SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT S P A : CS Chiusura I Finestra Warrant ELES 2019_2024
PU
10:02aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : The Presentation - 30 July 2020 (PDF - 2.56 MB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
4APPLE REMOVES THOUSANDS OF GAME APPS FROM CHINA STORE: research firm
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : N. K. Jemisin's Short Story Emergency Skin Wins 2020 Hugo Award for Best Novel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group