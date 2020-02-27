Log in
Synteract Launches Rare Disease Institute: An Innovational Program Specifically Focused on Rare Diseases

02/27/2020 | 08:16am EST

Synteract, an innovative CRO partnering with biotech and pharma companies to bring new medicines to market, has launched the Synteract Rare Disease Institute™, which capitalizes on Synteract’s strengths and skillsets in rare and orphan diseases. The program incorporates lectures, webinars, interactive discussions, videos and industry literature. The Synteract Rare Disease Institute will cover a wide variety of topics including patient perspectives, bioethics, regulatory requirements, customer engagement, patient advocacy and more.

Derek Ansel, Director, Rare, Orphan, and Pediatrics, who leads the program, says, “I’m thrilled to announce the creation of the Synteract Rare Disease Institute, designed specifically for rare and orphan diseases. Our goal has been to provide a comprehensive rare disease program that spans from disease indications, innovative delivery models, to patient perspectives. The Synteract Rare Disease Institute gives our employees a foundation in rare disease development and encourages proactive understanding and exploration of this growing area of clinical research.”

Synteract’s history of working with pioneering biotech companies aided the natural evolution of the institute. Synteract has considerable experience working on rare and orphan disease projects, which enables the cultivation and expansion of offerings designed to meet the needs of its biotech partners.

Vice President for Rare, Orphan and Pediatrics Lisa Dilworth adds, “The deployment of the Synteract Rare Disease Institute signifies our corporate commitment to achieving excellence and maintaining quality in the rare disease area. This program builds on the passion and dedication our employees have demonstrated for rare disease research while fostering collaboration and innovation from the executive level to the end user.

As trials in rare disease have seen rapid acceleration in recent years, Synteract’s Rare Disease Institute has been established to meet the growing needs of the clinical research industry and of the patients who suffer from rare diseases.”

Synteract’s depth of experience in rare and orphan drug development crosses over many therapeutic areas and supports continued collaboration across its focused centers of development in Oncology, Dermatology, Neurosciences, Pediatrics and General Medicine.

About Synteract
Bringing Clinical Trials to Life” represents Synteract’s commitment to engage with drug developers, patients, investigators, and regulatory experts, to bring insights to action and make better therapies a reality. Synteract supports biotech and pharma companies across all phases of drug development with multi-disciplinary teams and deep expertise. Synteract has conducted nearly 4,000 studies on six continents and has contributed to more than 240 product approvals. Synteract offers notable depth of expertise in oncology, dermatology, general medicine, neuroscience, pediatrics, and rare and orphan diseases. Connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
