Synteract :'s Lisa Dilworth Named To PharmaVOICE 100 — The Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences

08/01/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Respected scientific expert and motivator recognized for dedication to bringing clinical trials to life in rare and orphan diseases

Synteract, an innovative CRO partnering with biotech and pharma companies to bring new medicines to market, congratulates its Vice President, Rare and Orphan Diseases, Lisa Dilworth, for being named to the 2019 PharmaVOICE 100.

PharmaVOICE Magazine released its annual list of the 100 most inspiring people in life sciences on August 1, identifying industry thought leaders and innovators who have made the biggest impact in their fields. Lisa Dilworth was chosen for both her extensive experience and motivational insights shared with others in the industry.

Lisa felt the impact of rare disease at an early age. Watching her mother battle with Myasthenia Gravis (MG), a chronic, neurologic disorder caused by an autoimmune response, motivated Lisa to go to school to become a medical professional, to help patients like her mother. When she was later exposed to the idea of clinical research as an undergrad, while working for the physician that diagnosed her mother with MG, Lisa was drawn to the hope that comes with participating in clinical trials. She has worked in clinical research ever since, becoming an expert in study design, eligibility criteria, and program strategy.

“In both her personal and professional life, Lisa demonstrates dedication to research to advance treatments for rare diseases,” said Steve Powell, Synteract CEO. “She is an advocate for rare disease patients, their families, and the work being done to support them within her role here at Synteract and beyond it. She genuinely cares, regularly motivating and inspiring those she works with based on what she knows first-hand: that patients are much more than just a number in a database. Synteract is proud to acknowledge Lisa’s inclusion in this esteemed group.”

In addition to her role at Synteract, she volunteers her time and knowledge to organizations that need it. For 20 years she has volunteered as a consultant, committee member, and speaker for multiple patient advocacy groups and consortia including the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Cure PSP and Cure SMA. Lisa’s efforts across these foundations focus on addressing unmet needs of patients and those who care for them including counseling and educating on key topics such as carrier guilt, infant screening initiatives, and improving access to critical healthcare resources. She also works with regulators from the FDA on designing innovative umbrella trials to improve clinical trials for patients suffering from rare genetic disorders.

“I think it’s important to raise the next generation of risk takers to work in diseases that have never been studied before,” says Lisa. “When I met my mom’s doctor, he took me under his wing, and made me want to help patients in critical need like he did. The passion to work in rare is very compelling.”

About Synteract

“Bringing Clinical Trials to Life” represents Synteract’s commitment to engage with drug developers, patients, investigators, and regulatory experts, to bring insights to action and make better therapies a reality. With 800+ employees across 21 countries, Synteract supports biotech and pharma companies across all phases of drug development to help bring new medicines to market. Synteract has conducted nearly 4,000 studies on six continents and in more than 60 countries. It has contributed to more than 240 product approvals. Synteract offers a notable depth of therapeutic expertise in oncology, dermatology, neuro degenerative, pediatrics, and rare and orphan diseases. Connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
