Synthesus Advisory Services Launches Helping Businesses Grow and Innovate

06/12/2019 | 09:00am EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesus, LLC, a new advisory services company, is launching this month. Synthesus partners with clients to produce solutions to their most painful challenges with an eye on the future and the ever-evolving workplace environment.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jun 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesus, LLC, a new advisory services company, is launching this month. Synthesus partners with clients to produce solutions to their most painful challenges with an eye on the future and the ever-evolving workplace environment.

Professional services are focused on Operations, IT, Human Resources, Organizational Structures, Finance, Sales and Marketing. Synthesus specializes in partnering with the client's team to resolve complex issues and identify opportunities for businesses to accelerate growth and innovation.

Specific examples of how Synthesus helps organizations include:
* Business solutions that address pain points by identifying the root cause
* Partnering with the client's team to develop innovative solutions and remaining embedded with them through implementation and adoption to ensure success while maximizing a return on investment
* Creating plans for how organizations can anticipate and gain a competitive advantage from pro-actively managing Generational Leadership Transitions and New Workforce Structures.

Synthesus has hit the ground running, already working with Kansas City-area businesses like Blue Bicycle Health and Fitness to create a strategic plan for future growth.

Patty Backman, CEO of Synthesus, LLC is a seasoned operations and information technology professional, bringing over 20 years' experience in those fields to her role. Patty most recently was a COO in the Insurance industry and was Chief of Staff at Microsoft in the Server division. Patty's background focused on helping start-ups to multinational organizations operate better and smarter.

For more information visit https://www.synthesus.net/.

Media Contact:
Patty Backman
CEO, Synthesus
425.761.4164
PBackman@Synthesus.net

News Source: Synthesus LLC

Related link: https://www.synthesus.net

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/synthesus-advisory-services-launches-helping-businesses-grow-and-innovate/
