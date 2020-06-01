Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 | Investment in Synthetic Biology Process and Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the synthetic biology market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.52 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amyris Inc., Algenol, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genomatica Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, New England Biolabs Inc., Sanofi, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing investment in synthetic biology processes and techniques will offer immense growth opportunities, technical challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing investment in synthetic biology processes and techniques has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technical challenges might hamper market growth.

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Synthetic Biology Market is segmented as below:

Application

Healthcare

Industrial

Food And Agriculture

Others

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our synthetic biology market report covers the following areas:

Synthetic Biology Market size

Synthetic Biology Market trends

Synthetic Biology Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic biology market growth during the next few years.

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Synthetic Biology Market, including some of the vendors such as Amyris Inc., Algenol, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genomatica Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, New England Biolabs Inc., Sanofi, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Synthetic Biology Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic biology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synthetic biology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic biology market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic biology market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amyris Inc.

Algenol

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Genomatica Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

New England Biolabs Inc.

Sanofi

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

