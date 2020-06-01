Log in
Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 | Investment in Synthetic Biology Process and Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/01/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the synthetic biology market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.52 bn during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005333/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amyris Inc., Algenol, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genomatica Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, New England Biolabs Inc., Sanofi, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing investment in synthetic biology processes and techniques will offer immense growth opportunities, technical challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing investment in synthetic biology processes and techniques has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technical challenges might hamper market growth.

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Synthetic Biology Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Healthcare
  • Industrial
  • Food And Agriculture
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43585

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our synthetic biology market report covers the following areas:

  • Synthetic Biology Market size
  • Synthetic Biology Market trends
  • Synthetic Biology Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic biology market growth during the next few years.

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Synthetic Biology Market, including some of the vendors such as Amyris Inc., Algenol, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genomatica Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, New England Biolabs Inc., Sanofi, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Synthetic Biology Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Synthetic Biology Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist synthetic biology market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the synthetic biology market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the synthetic biology market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic biology market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amyris Inc.
  • Algenol
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Genomatica Inc.
  • Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • New England Biolabs Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Synthetic Genomics Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
