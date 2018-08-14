Synthetic Genomics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (SGI), a leader in designing and programming
biology for function, today announced J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., has
retired from his longtime position as Chairman of the company’s Board of
Directors to focus on his work at the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI).
Dr. Venter will remain a Scientific Advisor to SGI.
“Craig’s pioneering vision was instrumental in forming SGI and spurring
significant scientific advances, including many industry-firsts in
synthetic biology and DNA synthesis,” said Oliver Fetzer, Ph.D., MBA,
Chief Executive Officer at SGI. “I am grateful for the foundation Craig
built and the scientific leadership and counsel he has provided since
the company’s inception in 2005.”
In June, SGI welcomed Reinhard Ambros, Ph.D. to the company’s Board.
Reinhard was previously Founder and Global Head of the Novartis Venture
Fund, where he built one of the largest and most active corporate
Biotechnology Funds. His exceptional investment, business development
and pharmaceutical drug development experience adds relevant Board
skills as SGI progresses toward RNA-based medicines and becoming a
therapeutically focused company.
Earlier this year, Hamilton (Ham) Smith, M.D., co-founder of SGI, also
transitioned off SGI’s Board to become Board Member Emeritus. Ham
remains a Scientific Advisor to SGI.
“We thank both Craig and Ham for their many years of service on the
Board and look forward to working with them in their new roles. These
transitions are consistent with our evolving company strategy and
increased business focus on algal cell engineering and RNA medicines,”
continued Oliver.
About Synthetic Genomics, Inc.
Synthetic Genomics, Inc., is a private biotechnology company harnessing
the power of living cells — nature’s most efficient machines — to create
transformative medicines and bio-based products. With an unmatched
understanding of how DNA and RNA instruct the functions of life, we
program cells for improved purpose and function. Our R&D competencies
focus on our novel self-amplifying RNA replicon platform for infectious
disease and oncology vaccines and our algal cell systems for industrial
and biotherapeutic discovery and manufacturing. Built on a legacy of
scientific firsts, our team of biological engineers are shaping the
future bioeconomy. For more information about our research, partnering
opportunities or careers, please visit us at www.syntheticgenomics.com
to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements. In addition, we may from time to time make
forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future
operations and performance and other developments. All of these
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
may change at any time, and, therefore, actual results may differ
materially from those expected. We caution you against placing
substantial reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this
document. All forward-looking statements included in this document are
made only as of the date of this press release. We will not necessarily
update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or
future events or developments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005203/en/