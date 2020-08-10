Log in
Syntiant Completes $35M Series C Raise with Support of Sunstone Venture Capital

08/10/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Sunstone investment in Series A and B supports Syntiant’s continued growth

Syntiant Corp., a semiconductor startup based in Irvine, California, has announced successful completion of its Series C raise of 35 million dollars. Sunstone Venture Capital Fund, which also invested in both Series A and B, joined this raise alongside partner Seraph Group and other influential investors including Microsoft and Applied Materials.

Syntiant develops AI voice and sensor solutions. The deep learning tech company recently announced that the company has shipped more than one million units of its NDP100™ and NDP101™ microwatt-power Neural Decision Processors™ (NDPs) to customers across the globe. The company’s technology is built to enhance a range of battery-powered edge devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, laptops and earbuds.

A recent report by Meticulous Research estimated that the speech and voice recognition market is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2025. Sunstone, a diversified capital management and investment firm based in Long Beach, California, contributed to help support the company’s initial stages to develop the highest performance, lowest power and lowest cost solutions for improved AI voice-activated technology.

“Syntiant continues to bring innovation to the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industry,” stated John Shen, founding partner of Sunstone Management. “Sunstone is thrilled to invest in industry disruptors that bring new value and stimulate invention across sectors.”

"It is a tremendous honor to know that some of the world’s leading tech investors are supporting our growth stage, as we deliver our deep learning voice solution to customers across the globe,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant.

About Sunstone Management
Sunstone Management, with its subsidiary Sunstone Venture Capital Fund, is a diversified private capital management and investment firm offering comprehensive wealth management solutions to high net worth clients worldwide. Focusing on investments in U.S. based small businesses and lower middle markets, its offerings are carefully structured to meet targeted investor goals ranging from short term senior debt products to longer term, equity, growth capital and venture capital investment strategies.


© Business Wire 2020
