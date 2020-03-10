Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Syntiant Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Ultra-Low-Power Chip Company Among Top Ranked in the Artificial Intelligence Category

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant, an award-winning AI chip company providing custom always-on voice solutions at the edge, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Fast Company’s annual list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

“It’s an honor to be named as one of the world’s most innovative AI companies by Fast Company,” said Kurt Busch. “Our intelligent voice solution is dramatically changing the way people interact with their devices, enabling them to easily control those consumer products through speech, in multiple languages, anywhere and at any time.”

Syntiant is the first and only commercial silicon designed to put deep learning processing into almost any consumer device, free from cloud connectivity, ensuring privacy and security.

The Syntiant® NDP100™ and NDP101™ microwatt-level Neural Decision Processors™ (NDPs) are being designed into a wide range of battery-powered devices, from earbuds to laptops, supporting entirely new form factors and usage models designed to wake up to speech rather than touch. 

Traditional semiconductor solutions for advanced deep learning at the edge are severely limited by excessive power dissipation. Custom built to run neural workloads, Syntiant’s processors enable devices to be approximately 200x more efficient, providing 20x the throughput of the typical low-power MCU solution.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company Senior Editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Syntiant
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, ranging from hearing aids to smart speakers and mobile phones. The company is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp and LinkedIn.

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

Media Contact:

George Medici
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980
gmedici@pondel.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Black Knight, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:49pFRANCO NEVADA : March Presentation
PU
12:49pTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings 10th March 2020
PU
12:49pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on March 17, 2020 ( PDF, 48.8 KB)
PU
12:49pTHALES : Len Industri and Thales to Modernise Indonesia's Naval Capabilities
PU
12:49pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice of proposed supplemental indenture
PU
12:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer hails Martial, Fernandes after victory against Man City
AQ
12:48pLOCKHEED MARTIN : 's PrSM Demonstrates Pinpoint Accuracy in Second U.S. Army Flight Test
PR
12:48pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : defeat Inter Milan in empty stadium
AQ
12:48pBREMBO S P A : says more virus restrictions in Italy could hit global auto industry
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4SYMRISE AG : SYMRISE : Reporting Fact Sheet Fiscal Year 2019
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group