Syntiant Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020

Ultra-Low-Power Chip Company Among Top Ranked in the Artificial Intelligence Category

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant , an award-winning AI chip company providing custom always-on voice solutions at the edge, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Fast Company’s annual list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

“It’s an honor to be named as one of the world’s most innovative AI companies by Fast Company,” said Kurt Busch. “Our intelligent voice solution is dramatically changing the way people interact with their devices, enabling them to easily control those consumer products through speech, in multiple languages, anywhere and at any time.”

Syntiant is the first and only commercial silicon designed to put deep learning processing into almost any consumer device, free from cloud connectivity, ensuring privacy and security.

The Syntiant® NDP100™ and NDP101™ microwatt-level Neural Decision Processors™ (NDPs) are being designed into a wide range of battery-powered devices, from earbuds to laptops, supporting entirely new form factors and usage models designed to wake up to speech rather than touch.

Traditional semiconductor solutions for advanced deep learning at the edge are severely limited by excessive power dissipation. Custom built to run neural workloads, Syntiant’s processors enable devices to be approximately 200x more efficient, providing 20x the throughput of the typical low-power MCU solution.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company Senior Editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, ranging from hearing aids to smart speakers and mobile phones. The company is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp and LinkedIn .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

