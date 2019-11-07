Log in
Syntiant Receives CES 2020 Best of Innovation Award for Its NDP100 Processor

11/07/2019 | 05:58pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., an artificial intelligence semiconductor company moving machine learning from the cloud to edge devices, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its Syntiant® NDP100™ microwatt-power Neural Decision Processor™.

The announcement was made at CES Unveiled New York. The award honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The first and only commercial silicon device designed to put machine learning processing into almost any consumer device, the Syntiant NDP100 will be on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase during CES 2020 in Las Vegas, being held at the Sands Expo Convention Center from January 7-10. Additionally, Syntiant will demonstrate its chip technology at the Bosch Global booth (LVCC, Central Hall – 12401) during CES 2020.

“The tiny size of our NDP100 along with its ultra-low-power is a game changer for portable devices. It brings a powerful AI driven speech interface to even the smallest products,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “We are super thrilled that our chip is being recognized as the best in innovation by CTA for its design and engineering attributes in the embedded technologies category.”

The NDP100 provides always-on AI processing for voice and other sensor applications in battery-powered devices. Custom built to run neural workloads, the NDP100 processor consumes less than 150 microwatts, enabling devices to be approximately 200x more efficient, and provides 20x the throughput of the typical low-power MCU solution. The NDP100 has been designed into a wide-range of devices, such as earbuds, laptops, mobile phones and smart speakers. Shipping of these consumer products will begin in the first half of 2020.

About Syntiant
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, ranging from hearing aids to smart speakers and mobile phones. The company is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

About the CES Innovation Awards
The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

About CES
Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together again to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2020 updates.

Media Contact:

George Medici
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980
gmedici@pondel.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
