Synzi : Supports Florida and Georgia Home Health Agencies and Their Patients During Hurricane Dorian

Synzi, a leading technology company, announced that it is providing Florida and Georgia home health agencies free use of its automated messaging to contact all of their patients during Hurricane Dorian.

As the path of Hurricane Dorian continues on towards the state of Florida, many Florida-based home health agencies are already sending out a notification message to their patients using the Synzi communication platform.

“We are activating quickly to let home health agencies in Florida and Georgia know that we are here to help them, their staff, and their patients prepare for Hurricane Dorian,” explained Lee Horner, CEO, Synzi. “Critical communications cannot wait for the storm to pass, and we’re hoping we can be of assistance as agencies prepare their patients for the impact and effects of Hurricane Dorian.”

Through Synzi’s award-winning communication platform, users can leverage everyday devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs across any level of connectivity. Staff can engage patients with HIPAA-compliant messaging and video-based virtual visits. For patients with language barriers, the platform enables staff to quickly include an interpreter into the video call. Messaging can also be translated into the patient’s primary or preferred language. The platform also offers a high-performance reporting dashboard, empowering organizations to analyze patient compliance and quickly intervene if needed.

For more information, visit Synzi.com/dorian

