Syracuse University, JPMorgan Chase Collaboration Opens Path to Political Careers for Veterans

Syracuse, New York, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With initial support from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs are collaborating to introduce a new and innovative program for veterans and military family members, who aspire to public office or another form of a political career.

The “Veterans in Politics” (VIP) initiative is designed to act on the opportunity associated with the affinity for civic engagement and public service demonstrated by those who have served the cause of the nation’s defense. Despite gains in the 2018 election cycle from a recent historic low, veteran representation in Congress has declined from more than 75% in the 1960s, to 19.1% today.

“The IVMF and the Maxwell School are uniquely equipped to design and deliver this specialized program,” says David M. Van Slyke, dean of the Maxwell School. “The IVMF’s deep involvement, understanding and engagement with the veteran and military-connected community, coupled with the Maxwell School’s standing as the nation’s #1 ranked school of public affairs, positions us to empower those who have served our nation in uniform with preparation, expertise and confidence, so that they can extend their commitment to public service in the form of a political career at the local, state, or federal level.”

The VIP program will enroll its inaugural class in late 2019. The program will feature both online coursework and a one-week intensive residency. VIP curriculum will cover election law, party politics and public policy, creating, managing and leading campaign teams, campaign finance, understanding voters, message development, mobilizing volunteer teams, responding to citizen issues and conflict management, among others topics.

“Veterans are a natural fit for public office. They comprise more than one-third of the federal work force and have been shown to be more likely to vote, contact public officials, volunteer, give to charity, and work with neighbors to fix problems in their community,” says Nick Armstrong, IVMF Senior Director of Research and Policy and Maxwell School alumnus. “Most importantly, veterans tend to demonstrate more bi-partisan behavior than their peers. Their military service primes them for the responsibilities that come with public office, yet programs to support such a career are few and far between.”

The VIP program aligns with Syracuse University’s commitment to be the “best place for veterans” and the military-connected community. Consistently ranked among the top 10 best universities for veterans, Syracuse was most recently ranked the #1 private school for veterans by Military Times and the #4 school overall in 2018. The University is one of only 15 Pat Tillman Foundation University Partners. Now in its second year as a partner institution, Syracuse was selected for its innovative veteran services, strong culture of support for military veterans and spouses and its rigorous academic programs.

The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs is home to the nation’s #1-ranked school for graduate education in public affairs (U.S. News), offering graduate professional degrees in public administration and international affairs. It is also Syracuse University’s home for innovative teaching and research across nine social science disciplines (Anthropology, Citizenship and Civic Engagement, Economics, Geography, History, International Relations, Policy Studies, Political Science, and Sociology).

The University is furthering its commitment to the veteran and military-connected population with construction of the National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC), a first-of-its-kind multi-use facility dedicated to advancing academic research, programming and community-connected innovation serving the social, economic and wellness concerns of the nation’s veterans and families. The NVRC is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

The VIP program marks another collaboration between the University and JPMorgan Chase in support of the military community. JPMorgan Chase co-founded the IVMF at Syracuse University and is a major funder of Onward to Opportunity, a career preparation and employment training program, available online and operating on 18 military installation communities across the country. To date, the IVMF has served over 125,000 veterans and members of the military community, an impact made possible thanks to JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to the military community and as the Institute’s largest corporate contributor.

JPMorgan Chase’s dedication to the military community is widely recognized and practiced in the firm’s operations. Since 2011, more than 14,000 veterans have joined the employee ranks of JPMorgan Chase, and the firm has developed several supportive programs including the Veteran Jobs Mission – previously the 100,000 Jobs Mission – a coalition founded in 2011 with the goal of hiring 100,000 veterans. Now over 200 members strong, the coalition has collectively hired more than 500,000 veterans with a commitment to hiring one million.

“IVMF is a valued partner in JPMorgan Chase’s mission to support veterans in fulfilling their potential in their post-military careers,” says Mark Elliott, Head of Military and Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase. “Veterans and their families are an incredibly valuable asset to the public service sector and we’re proud to support the ‘Vets in Politics’ program to help develop the next generation of political leaders.”

