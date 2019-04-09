Sysdig Announces Availability of its Visibility and Security Platform for Google Cloud's Anthos

Google Cloud Next ‘19 -- Sysdig, Inc., a cloud-native visibility
and security company, today announced at Google Cloud Next ‘19 support
for Google
Cloud’s Anthos as a launch partner. The company also announced that
its commercial solutions, including its Visibility
and Security Platform (VSP) 2.0 introduced today, along with the
company’s open source project Falco, are now featured on the Google
Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace. Enterprises considering adoption of a
multi-cloud strategy based on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Anthos
can now more easily benefit from Sysdig’s unified view of risk, health,
and performance for their cloud-native environments. Enterprises now
have the ability to easily get started with Sysdig on the GCP
Marketplace to take advantage of the deep visibility and security Sysdig
provides.
“Whether enterprises are running microservices in Google Cloud, the
private cloud or both, Sysdig has unlocked the data needed to address
the essential use cases of running Kubernetes in production. We do this
while reducing the instrumentation tax that enterprises are used to
paying for safety and security,” said Apurva Davé, chief marketing
officer at Sysdig. “As enterprises continue to adopt cloud-native
architectures, we give them the tools they need to consistently operate
secure and reliable containers across clouds.”
Google Cloud’s Anthos + Sysdig
Anthos, a managed Kubernetes offering that runs inside a customer’s data
center and in the public cloud of their choice, was first announced last
year as GKE On-Prem and was made generally available today at Next ‘19.
Anthos enables enterprises to run and manage workloads across multiple
clusters, clouds, and hardware — including managing environments that
mix public clouds and on-premises hardware. Anthos is a multi- and
hybrid-cloud approach that provides enterprises with a unified, single
pane of glass view for managing clusters and ensuring consistency across
different environments.
As a launch partner for Google Cloud’s Anthos, Sysdig has collaborated
closely with Google Cloud to test and validate this new approach and
ensure a smooth deployment of Sysdig’s visibility, security, and
forensics technologies across multiple environments.
“With Google Cloud’s Anthos, we enable organizations to transition to
the cloud on their own terms and operate in the environments that work
for them. To remain competitive and deliver reliable software,
organizations need easy access to trusted, tested, and portable
applications that can run across their entire infrastructure. Through
our work with Sysdig, enterprises can simplify adoption of
container-based infrastructure no matter what environment they operate
in — on-premises or in the public cloud,” said Adam Glick, product
marketing lead, modern infrastructure at Google.
Sysdig Visibility and Security Platform and Google Cloud’s Anthos
User Benefits:
-
A consistent multi-cloud environment. The combination of Anthos
and Sysdig gives enterprises the confidence to know that they can run
secure, reliable cloud-native applications in a multi-cloud
environment with the same tools, same processes, and the same levels
of performance and protection.
-
More data, more collaboration equals faster time to production:
By integrating Anthos with container visibility, compliance, and
run-time security from Sysdig, DevOps can deploy faster, with lower
risk. Sysdig provides enterprises with the first unified view of risk,
health, and performance across their entire cloud-native
infrastructure. This gives DevOps teams, security teams, and service
owners access to more data and a single place to validate the
operational status of the software and infrastructure that they
manage, but at the massive scale that enterprises require.
-
Auto service discovery: As soon as the Sysdig agent is
installed, it leverages GKE and other orchestrators to automatically
profile and discover infrastructure, applications, containers,
metrics, and events, meaning no plugins are needed to get started.
Sysdig automatically ingests, consolidates, and enriches data with
context from cloud services and other orchestration tools.
-
Faster incident resolution: Adaptive alerts provide proactive
notification of anomalies, intrusions, and security violations.
Through observing system calls, Sysdig provides deeper container
visibility that can be used to detect, alert, and block suspicious
activity before it impacts operations.
-
Simplified compliance: Sysdig automatically scans hosts,
containers, and microservices for compliance based on Center for
Internet Security (CIS) configurations or against custom benchmarks.
This helps ease the pain of measuring and enforcing compliance.
Sysdig and Falco Join the GCP Marketplace
The GCP Marketplace gives enterprises a place to browse, compare, and
deploy reliable and secure solutions that are compatible with their
Google Cloud environments and production ready. Sysdig has joined the Kubernetes
Applications section of the GCP Marketplace, which is focused on
technologies that address the unique challenges of Kubernetes
environments. By joining, Sysdig makes it easier for enterprises to
compare the Sysdig platform to single-focus products — purely security,
APM or monitoring tools — and realize the value of the combined Sysdig
visibility, security, and forensics solutions. Enterprises can now
install the Sysdig agent in their cluster directly from the GCP
Marketplace, making it easier for them to get started.
Falco,
the open source runtime security project from Sysdig, has also joined
the GCP Marketplace. Falco continuously monitors containers,
applications, hosts, and network activity, alerting on abnormal
behavior. It was recently added as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation®
Sandbox project.
What Sysdig and Google Partners are Saying:
Arctiq Inc. is a Toronto-based solution provider focused on helping
clients modernize their approach to IT delivery. As a Sysdig partner and
a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Arctiq has a proven track record
delivering modern solutions at scale, faster, and more securely.
“We have had great success pairing Google Kubernetes Engine with Sysdig
to help our clients get the visibility they need to successfully run
container-based services. We’re glad to see the expanding Sysdig and
Google Cloud partnership around the GCP Marketplace and Anthos. We
expect these advances to make it even easier for our customers to work
with the combined solutions,” said Mike Morrison, partner at Arctiq.
In
a separate announcement today, Sysdig shared its vision for a
data-first approach to reliable and secure cloud applications in a
multi-cloud world. VSP 2.0 provides enterprises with the first and only
unified view of the risk, health, and performance of their cloud-native
environments.
Availability and pricing
Sysdig is available now to Anthos users, and both the Sysdig agent and
Falco are available on GCP Marketplace.
Additional information
About Sysdig
Sysdig is the cloud-native visibility and security company. Our data
platform gives enterprises insight and control as they transition to
dynamic modern architectures, allowing them to see the benefits of
cloud-native faster, with less risk. Our open source technologies have
attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators and
other IT professionals. The Sysdig cloud-native visibility and security
platform allows DevOps, security professionals, and service owners to
get context-rich information to dig deeper into their containerized
environments and reliably build, run and respond to issues in millions
of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500
companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.
