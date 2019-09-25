Sysdig Appoints Janet Matsuda as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran marketing executive from Palo Alto Networks, Nimble Storage, and Blue Coat Systems to lead Sysdig’s global marketing strategy

Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native visibility and security company, today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Janet Matsuda as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Janet will lead Sysdig’s global marketing efforts and continue to build the company’s brand as the global leader in Kubernetes security and monitoring. Janet will report directly to Sysdig Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Suresh Vasudevan.

“Janet’s experience building category-leading companies and her knowledge of the security market will add tremendous value as we provide cloud teams the visibility and control required to secure and operate Kubernetes environments,” said Suresh. “I worked with Janet at Nimble Storage, where she designed the predictive flash category. Janet helped us to drive the next wave of growth, accelerated our acquisition of large enterprise customers, and helped drive the acquisition by HPE. I am confident she will further strengthen our position as the leader in Kubernetes security and monitoring.”

Janet has more than 20 years of experience leading strategic marketing and product management initiatives. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at Palo Alto Networks where she repositioned Palo Alto Networks for the cloud security opportunity. Prior to joining Palo Alto Networks, Janet served in marketing and engineering leadership roles at Nimble Storage, Blue Coat Systems, AMD, and Mercury Interactive. Janet holds a B.S. in computer science from the University of Iowa and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“I’m excited and honored to join the Sysdig team and work with Suresh again. Sysdig is uniquely positioned to be the secure operations partner of choice for companies around the globe as they shift to Kubernetes and containers. I particularly look forward to applying my experience in cybersecurity and the cloud to help enterprises secure and operate cloud-native deployments,” said Janet.

Companies are changing their approach to software development by making a generational shift to highly distributed cloud-native microservices. They are rapidly making the move to containers, and Kubernetes is the standard orchestrator of choice. The shift, however, comes with major visibility and security gaps. With Sysdig, enterprises are able to deploy applications faster, with less risk. Sysdig integrates within the deploy, run, and respond phases of their CI/CD pipeline and works with other tools in the ecosystem. Recognizing the advantages of the Sysdig approach, Fortune 500 companies are standardizing Kubernetes security and monitoring.

About Sysdig

Sysdig is the cloud-native visibility and security company. Our data platform gives enterprises insight and control as they transition to dynamic modern architectures, allowing them to see the benefits of cloud native faster, with less risk. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators, and other IT professionals. The Sysdig Cloud Native Visibility and Security Platform allows DevOps, security professionals, and service owners to get context-rich information to dig deeper into their containerized environments and reliably build, run, and respond to issues in millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.

