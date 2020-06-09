Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sysdig Continues International Expansion with New Data Center Options in the US and Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:03am EDT

  • Company expands SaaS offering, while adding stringent data protection and compliance
  • Customers are able to choose where their data is stored

Sysdig, Inc., the secure DevOps leader, today announced new data center options in Frankfurt, Germany and on the west coast of the United States, in Oregon, to satisfy growing demand for the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform. The expansion of Sysdig services to additional hosting locations prepares Sysdig for the next stage of growth. The two data centers strengthen data protection standards by adding encryption at rest.

Organizations recognize the advantages that come with cloud native and are rapidly moving to containers and Kubernetes to accelerate innovation. In the current business environment, many companies are speeding cloud-native transitions, and look to Sysdig to address their security, visibility, and compliance requirements for containers. The data centers in Germany and on the west coast of the United States are in addition to the company’s current data center on the east coast of the United States, in Virginia.

“We are adding hosting locations in response to our rapid expansion,” said Suresh Vasudevan, chief executive officer, Sysdig. “The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform scales to support the largest enterprise cloud deployments, while providing a fast ramp to productivity with our SaaS offering. We have several marquee customers in the EU and they prefer a local data center.”

Key Customer Benefits

  • Better EMEA user experience: The German data center enables Sysdig to service European companies with reduced latency.
  • Stringent data protection: The new data centers offer full encryption. Data is encrypted at rest in addition to the existing encryption for data in motion across public networks. Sysdig also pursues key independent third-party validations of its security, processes, and services. Sysdig has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit and the company is currently going through the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Sysdig undergoes third-party network penetration testing and source code reviews annually and external network penetration testing quarterly. Customers can use Sysdig knowing their data is being protected properly.
  • Green data centers: Sysdig selected data centers that are powered by renewable energy.

Customer Experience

New customers have the option to select the data center of their choice. Existing customers can continue to use the Virginia data center or they can switch to one of the new locations. Current customers that choose to use a new data center should contact Sysdig for support. Sysdig has dedicated teammates that will help customers transition.

Availability

The German data center will be available later this month, while the data center in Oregon is operational now. Learn more about how Sysdig can help organizations ensure compliance.

About Sysdig

Sysdig enables companies to confidently run cloud-native workloads in production. With the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform, cloud teams embed security, validate compliance, and maximize performance and availability. The Sysdig platform is open by design with the scale, performance, and usability enterprises demand. The largest companies rely on Sysdig for cloud-native security and visibility. Learn more at sysdig.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aYIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:18aSOFTBANK : test says 0.43% of 44,000 have coronavirus antibody in Japan
AQ
10:18aLA-Z-BOY SOUTHEAST : Recognized as No. 91 in Furniture Today's 37th Annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2020"
PR
10:17aVW CEO apologised to supervisory board for 'inappropriate' remarks
RE
10:16aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAUTOLIV : Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division
AQ
10:16aAON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:16aAVIATION WEEK NETWORK LAUNCHES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE WEEK 2020 : Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward
GL
10:16aICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19
GL
10:16aSaturday Launches First-of-its-kind, Online Long-Term Care Insurance Assessment Tool
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group