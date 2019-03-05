Sysdig Enhances its Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform with NIST 800-190 and PCI Compliance Capabilities for Kubernetes and OpenShift Environments

RSA CONFERENCE -- Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native
intelligence company, today announced new features for its Cloud-Native
Intelligence Platform focused on helping enterprises transition to
containers, reduce security risks, increase compliance posture, and
improve DevOps efficiency. With this announcement, Sysdig is the first
cloud-native visibility solution to extend compliance metrics and the
Kubernetes audit events to a monitoring dashboard. Furthermore,
compliance data will be available by default for all Sysdig customers,
whether they are using Sysdig
Monitor, Sysdig
Secure, or the entire Sysdig
Platform. With these added features, enterprises gain visibility
into the performance, health, and compliance posture of their Kubernetes
environment at a depth that no other cloud-native visibility or security
solution can provide.
Today’s enhancements also add long-term compliance trending and
dashboarding for Kubernetes and OpenShift environments and out-of-the-box
frameworks for National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
800-190 and PCI compliance standards. With Snyk integrations, Sysdig
adds enhanced vulnerability management. This release also introduces
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) enrichment capabilities
and guided compliance remediation. These out-of-the-box frameworks,
integrations, and guided remediation allow customers to quickly and
efficiently enforce and adhere to various compliance and security
standards across their OpenShift and Kubernetes environments.
“By combining security and visibility data, we are giving enterprises a
deeper, clearer view inside their containers. Unified data that supports
both security and DevOps teams encourages better communication and
ultimately improves DevOps efficiency. With this new product release, we
accelerate enterprises’ ongoing transition to containers by giving them
the rich data they need to monitor application health, ensure
compliance, and reduce the risk of an attack on the environment,” said
Loris Degioanni, chief technology officer and founder of Sysdig.
Key Customer Benefits
-
Support for New Compliance Frameworks: By adding out-of-the-box
NIST 800-190 and PCI bundles, enterprises have confidence knowing
their containers and images meet specific compliance standards. NIST
800-190 and PCI scanning policies can be leveraged pre-deployment to
scan images early in the CI/CD pipeline and can also be used to assess
whether images running in production are compliant. In the event
images no longer meet compliance, DevOps and security teams will be
alerted.
-
Guided Remediation for Compliance: In the event of a Center for
Internet Security (CIS) Kubernetes and Docker benchmark configuration
drift, users can leverage guided remediation tips in Sysdig to apply
best practices for maintaining compliance, saving security
professionals time when issues arise.
-
New Compliance Dashboards: Sysdig users will have access to
more than 90 compliance metrics. By extending compliance to Sysdig’s
monitoring dashboards, DevOps have access to more information for
better decision making and they can quickly visualize patterns and
trends in their compliance posture.
-
New Kubernetes Audit Dashboards: In December, Sysdig released
Sysdig Secure 2.2, the first cloud-native security technology to tap
the Kubernetes audit policy to create an additional feed of events.
Sysdig has turned these events into metrics that give customers the
ability to see long-term compliance posture trends in customizable
dashboards, making is easier and quicker to ensure compliance.
-
SIEM Enrichment Capabilities: Sysdig is able to reduce alert
fatigue by providing Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts the
ability to prioritize alerts based on Sysdig triggered events. With
this prioritization, DevOps teams will be able to better judge what
warrants their attention and ultimately save time.
-
Enhanced Vulnerability Management with Snyk Integration: Sysdig
ingests Snyk
feeds to provide visibility into vulnerabilities for non-OS based
packages, including Python, NPM, and Ruby to surface and bring
attention to dependencies sooner, enabling DevOps to fix
vulnerabilities before they are exploited.
RSA Conference, San Francisco - March 4 - 7, 2019
Sysdig will be at demoing the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform
at Kiosk #37 in the RSAC
Early Stage Expo, located in the Marriott Marquis from March 5 - 7,
2019. More
information here.
Learn More
Join Binoy Das, solutions architect at AWS, and Pawan Shankar, product
marketing manager at Sysdig, on March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT for a
one-hour webinar about the “4 Best Practices to Meet Compliance
Requirements in Kubernetes Environments.” Register
here. A recording will be available afterwards.
