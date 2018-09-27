Sysdig : Falco, sysdig, and Sysdig : Inspect Win InfoWorld Best of Open Source Software Awards

Receive Bossies in the “Best Open Source Software for Cloud Computing” category; Recognized as top open source software products for businesses and professional users

Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, announced today that its three open source technologies, Sysdig Falco, sysdig, and Sysdig Inspect, were recognized by InfoWorld in the ninth annual Best of Open Source Software Awards (Bossies). InfoWorld, the leading resource for helping IT decision-makers stay ahead of the technology curve, recognized the Sysdig projects in the “Best Open Source Software for Cloud Computing” category.

Containers and microservices deliver unmatched speed, efficiency, and flexibility compared to traditional software architecture. As the pace of adoption accelerates and cloud native becomes the default operating model for many organizations - large and small - new approaches are required to secure and monitor the containers and platforms application developers rely on. Sysdig open source tools are purpose-built to protect cloud native environments, ensure they are running smoothly, and meet compliance requirements.

For the ninth year in a row, the InfoWorld editorial team and contributing network - comprised of industry experts and thought leaders with direct experience in open source technologies - hand select the Bossies winners, a recognition of the most innovative open source software products available to developers and IT organizations. The Sysdig open source projects provide powerful tools to observe system behavior, troubleshoot application performance, and secure container platforms such as Kubernetes or Cloud Foundry.

Sysdig Falco, sysdig and Sysdig Inspect

Sysdig Falco open source container runtime security

Sysdig Falco is able to shorten the security incident detection and response cycle in container and microservices architectures by providing runtime security that detects abnormal behavior at the application, file, system, and network level.

sysdig open source container observability

sysdig uses kernel-level instrumentation to give a rich view into container environments’ performance, resource usage, and activity.

Sysdig Inspect open source system-level forensics

Sysdig Inspect provides a GUI for deep container introspection to help users run forensics, understand trends, correlate metrics, and identify issues.

“In many ways community-driven open source projects are enabling the move to containers by providing the shared insight and intelligence necessary to run the modern infrastructure,” said Apurva Davé, chief marketing officer of Sysdig. “I am excited to see InfoWorld is recognizing the importance and value open source technologies bring to the cloud-native environment. We are proud of the open source community that has rallied behind Sysdig and we are excited to share this award with them.”

Sysdig open source tools are used by more than a million developers, operations, security, and other IT professionals who rely on them to secure, monitor, and troubleshoot their containerized cloud applications. Sysdig launched its first open source project in 2013 and followed with the Sysdig Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform, the only platform to offer security, monitoring, and forensics to cloud-native applications, soon after. The platform is built on the same core instrumentation as the open source Sysdig projects and enables enterprises to operate and secure containerized infrastructure and cloud-native applications.

Sysdig continues to grow its commitment to the open source community. Yesterday, Sysdig announced Sysdig Monitor 3.0, which added enterprise-grade Prometheus™ monitoring, extending the Sysdig platform to open source Prometheus users.

About Sysdig

Sysdig is the cloud-native intelligence company.

We have created the only unified platform to deliver container security, monitoring, and forensics in a microservices-friendly architecture. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of over a million developers, administrators and other IT professionals looking for deep visibility into applications and containers. Our cloud-native intelligence platform monitors and secures millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.

