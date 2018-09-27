Sysdig : Falco, sysdig, and Sysdig : Inspect Win InfoWorld Best of Open Source Software Awards

Sysdig,
Inc., the cloud-native intelligence company, announced
today that its three open source technologies, Sysdig
Falco, sysdig,
and Sysdig
Inspect, were recognized by InfoWorld in the ninth annual
Best of Open Source Software Awards (Bossies). InfoWorld, the
leading resource for helping IT decision-makers stay ahead of the
technology curve, recognized the Sysdig projects in the “Best
Open Source Software for Cloud Computing” category.
Containers and microservices deliver unmatched speed, efficiency, and
flexibility compared to traditional software architecture. As the pace
of adoption accelerates and cloud native becomes the default operating
model for many organizations - large and small - new approaches are
required to secure and monitor the containers and platforms application
developers rely on. Sysdig open source tools are purpose-built to
protect cloud native environments, ensure they are running smoothly, and
meet compliance requirements.
For the ninth year in a row, the InfoWorld editorial team and
contributing network - comprised of industry experts and thought leaders
with direct experience in open source technologies - hand select the
Bossies winners, a recognition of the most innovative open source
software products available to developers and IT organizations. The
Sysdig open source projects provide powerful tools to observe system
behavior, troubleshoot application performance, and secure container
platforms such as Kubernetes or Cloud Foundry.
Sysdig Falco, sysdig and Sysdig Inspect
-
Sysdig Falco open source container runtime security
Sysdig
Falco is able to shorten the security incident detection and response
cycle in container and microservices architectures by providing
runtime security that detects abnormal behavior at the application,
file, system, and network level.
-
sysdig open source container observability
sysdig
uses kernel-level instrumentation to give a rich view into container
environments’ performance, resource usage, and activity.
-
Sysdig Inspect open source system-level forensics
Sysdig
Inspect provides a GUI for deep container introspection to help users
run forensics, understand trends, correlate metrics, and identify
issues.
“In many ways community-driven open source projects are enabling the
move to containers by providing the shared insight and intelligence
necessary to run the modern infrastructure,” said Apurva Davé, chief
marketing officer of Sysdig. “I am excited to see InfoWorld is
recognizing the importance and value open source technologies bring to
the cloud-native environment. We are proud of the open source community
that has rallied behind Sysdig and we are excited to share this award
with them.”
Sysdig open source tools are used by more than a million developers,
operations, security, and other IT professionals who rely on them to
secure, monitor, and troubleshoot their containerized cloud
applications. Sysdig launched its first open source project in 2013 and
followed with the Sysdig
Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform, the only platform to offer
security, monitoring, and forensics to cloud-native applications, soon
after. The platform is built on the same core instrumentation as the
open source Sysdig projects and enables enterprises to operate
and secure containerized infrastructure and cloud-native applications.
Sysdig continues to grow its commitment to the open source community.
Yesterday, Sysdig
announced Sysdig Monitor 3.0, which added enterprise-grade Prometheus™
monitoring, extending the Sysdig platform to open source Prometheus
users.
