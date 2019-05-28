Sysdig : Honored as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

Sysdig one of the highest-scoring businesses with standout employee engagement

Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native visibility and security company, announced today that it was selected out of more than 2,000 submissions to be named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019 in the fourth annual Inc. ranking. This marks the third Best Places to Work award Sysdig has won in the last two months. Sysdig was recently named a 2019 Bay Area Best Places To Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal, and Battery Venture listed Sysdig second on the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For list compiled with the help of Glassdoor.

The 2019 Inc. winners include private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Omaha’s Quantum Workplace anonymously surveyed employees from each nominated company, asking questions about company trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. With the survey data, Quantum Workplace ranked employers using a composite score of survey results.

“One of our mottos since day one has been to ‘live joyously,’ and we place a premium on putting people first – our team, our customers, our partners, everyone. To live joyously requires great communication, openness, and respect,” said Suresh Vasudevan, chief executive officer at Sysdig. “To hear that our own employees would recommend us as a great employer and more than 85% described themselves as being highly engaged at Sysdig reflects the culture Loris Degioanni, our founder and chief technology officer, has instilled in the company since day one. It also reflects the people we hire at Sysdig – the best and the brightest who you can also call friends.”

Sysdig, a San Francisco-based company with five offices globally, delivers the only unified visibility, security, and forensics platform for cloud-native architectures and closes the cloud-native visibility gap, enabling enterprises to adopt modern infrastructure faster, with less risk, and at a lower cost. Every enterprise today has software powering its innovation, which makes every business a software business. Fueling this imperative, enterprises are transforming their approach to software development by making a generational shift from monolithic applications to highly distributed, cloud-native microservices. Sysdig took a data-focused approach and focuses on all three stages of containers – build, run, and respond – giving enterprises the workflows on top of the data to solve the problems unique to each stage of operating in modern environments – from development and production to remediation.

Demand for Sysdig technologies – open source and commercial – has skyrocketed over the last 12 months as DevOps teams realize that technologies like Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift need container visibility and security solutions. Last year Sysdig more than tripled its Fortune 500 customer deployments and last October Sysdig closed a $68.5 million Series D funding round. Just last month Sysdig announced the opening of two new offices in Italy and Spain. As Sysdig continues to grow, the company is committed to maintaining a joyous company culture and putting people first.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever,” says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

