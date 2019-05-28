Sysdig : Honored as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native visibility and security company,
announced today that it was selected out of more than 2,000 submissions
to be named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019 in
the fourth annual Inc. ranking. This marks the third Best Places
to Work award Sysdig has won in the last two months. Sysdig was recently
named a 2019
Bay Area Best Places To Work by the San Francisco Business Times
and the Silicon Valley Business Journal, and Battery Venture
listed Sysdig second on the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing
Companies to Work For list compiled with the help of Glassdoor.
The 2019 Inc. winners include private American companies that
have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep
employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Omaha’s Quantum Workplace
anonymously surveyed employees from each nominated company, asking
questions about company trust, management effectiveness, perks, and
confidence in the future. With the survey data, Quantum Workplace ranked
employers using a composite score of survey results.
“One of our mottos since day one has been to ‘live joyously,’ and we
place a premium on putting people first – our team, our customers, our
partners, everyone. To live joyously requires great communication,
openness, and respect,” said Suresh Vasudevan, chief executive officer
at Sysdig. “To hear that our own employees would recommend us as a great
employer and more than 85% described themselves as being highly engaged
at Sysdig reflects the culture Loris Degioanni, our founder and chief
technology officer, has instilled in the company since day one. It also
reflects the people we hire at Sysdig – the best and the brightest who
you can also call friends.”
Sysdig, a San Francisco-based company with five offices globally,
delivers the only unified visibility, security, and forensics platform
for cloud-native architectures and closes the cloud-native
visibility gap, enabling enterprises to adopt modern infrastructure
faster, with less risk, and at a lower cost. Every enterprise today has
software powering its innovation, which makes every business a software
business. Fueling this imperative, enterprises are transforming their
approach to software development by making a generational shift from
monolithic applications to highly distributed, cloud-native
microservices. Sysdig took a data-focused approach and focuses on all
three stages of containers – build, run, and respond – giving
enterprises the workflows on top of the data to solve the problems
unique to each stage of operating in modern environments – from
development and production to remediation.
Demand for Sysdig technologies – open source and commercial – has
skyrocketed over the last 12 months as DevOps teams realize that
technologies like Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift need container
visibility and security solutions. Last year Sysdig more than tripled
its Fortune 500 customer deployments and last October Sysdig closed a
$68.5 million Series D funding round. Just last month Sysdig announced
the opening of two new offices in Italy and Spain. As Sysdig continues
to grow, the company is committed to maintaining a joyous company
culture and putting people first.
"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is
more important than ever,” says Inc. magazine editor in chief
James Ledbetter. “The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list
are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."
About Sysdig
Sysdig is the cloud-native visibility and security company. Our data
platform gives enterprises insight and control as they transition to
dynamic modern architectures, allowing them to see the benefits of
cloud-native faster, with less risk. Our open source technologies have
attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators and
other IT professionals. The Sysdig cloud-native visibility and security
platform allows DevOps, security professionals, and service owners to
get context-rich information to dig deeper into their containerized
environments and reliably build, run and respond to issues in millions
of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500
companies, government agencies, and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.
About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the
only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing
private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's
innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age’s “A-List”
in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in
both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that’s grown from
two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information,
visit Inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations
through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit
surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal
tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit
QuantumWorkplace.com.
