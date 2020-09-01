Log in
System Integrators Behind the Technology Curve According to New Security Industry Benchmark

09/01/2020 | 10:46am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise security professionals want more knowledgeable, transparent, and digitally advanced security vendors, according to new research. The Physical Security Industry Benchmark is based on a survey of more than 340 corporate and campus security managers, system integrators, dealers, and manufacturers. The survey focused on physical security system design, procurement, and client-vendor relationships, asking respondents about their current challenges, priorities, and plans for technology investments into 2021.

Conducted by H2 Strategic Communications and commissioned by System Surveyor, the research is a study in contrasts: 

  • 44% of enterprise security leaders are fast tracking security projects, but 71% said their budgets are not increasing.
  • System integrators are bullish on business (76%) with a top priority to maintain or increase sales (58%). Yet enterprise professionals want their system integrators to be more up to date on the latest products and technologies (49%) and better understand their needs (44%).
  • Top three system integrator challenges: gathering accurate site details (48%), inability to visit customer sites (39%), and customers requesting multiple proposal revisions (35%). However, 82% continue to use paper and pen to gather requirements at customer sites, contributing to these obstacles and creating negative impacts to business. 

“Driven by the pandemic and other factors, in-house security professionals are striving to remedy any vulnerabilities and add new safety measures,” said Chandra Hosek, co-founder and principal at H2 Strategic Communications. “These leaders have raised their expectations of system integrators and other security vendors to provide expert guidance, a higher level of service, and seamless digital interactions.”

To that end, both groups expressed interest in remote collaboration technologies. System integrators cited the need for customer-facing software/tools for visualizing and co-designing systems (a top response to which technologies would most improve business). One-third of the enterprise security leaders said a top priority this year is to implement technology to virtually collaborate with their team, partners, and vendors. 

These professionals also said system integrators can enhance customer service by providing a portal with access to the latest service and system records (35%) and being more transparent with project and proposal information (35%).

“The survey results show that system integrators and other physical security firms have an excellent opportunity to engage and improve collaboration with customers to build better long-term relationships,” said Chris Hugman, CEO of System Surveyor. “Digital transformation is a key enabler to improve both in-house business operations and the customer experience. Digital will enable remote selling and consultations in the short term. In the long run, digital will determine the market leaders.”

A free webinar this Thursday, Sept. 3 at 2:00 p.m. EDT will reveal more survey findings and present three recommendations for how system integrators can win more business. Register here for live or on-demand viewing: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1415988800692/WN_aQCxx3q5TG-GWIFj1stHrw

Select Survey Respondent Quotes about Priorities and Challenges:

“Developing a culture of collaboration and documentation to ease system design and customer records. This also allows for easier site surveying, proposal creation and project completion.” VP of technology for a system integrator 

“With all the stakeholders involved, projects take forever to plan, select vendors, initiate and complete.” Enterprise security professional

“I think organizations will need to learn how to effectively sell remotely for the foreseeable future.” Security installer 

About H2 Strategic Communications

H2 Strategic Communications offers professional research, writing, executive counsel, and public relations services. Two industry veterans co-founded the company in 2012, combining 40 years of experience in the corporate and government sectors. For more information, visit https://h2stratcom.com/

About System Surveyor

The System Surveyor mobile, cloud-based customer engagement platform enables everyone involved in system design, installation, and maintenance to collaborate on an unprecedented scale. Working together in one system of record, professionals can better plan and manage the systems organizations rely on every day: video surveillance, access control, fire alarm, IT, building automation, AV, healthcare, and more. From system integrators to end customers to subcontractors, the benefits are increased sales, faster project completions, higher satisfaction, and enhanced long-term service levels. For more details on the Austin, Texas-based company and platform, visit http://www.SystemSurveyor.com.

Attachments 

Chandra Hosek
H2 Strategic Communications
512-524-9652
chandra@h2comms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
