Systemic Risk Council : Urges Action on Resolution of Central Counterparty Clearing Houses

On March 18, 2019, the Systemic Risk Council (SRC) responded to the
Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) late-2018 Discussion Paper on the
resolution of distressed central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs).
Commenting that the Discussion Paper “is as welcome as it is overdue”
given that many of today’s CCPs are “super systemic” and so too
important to fail, the SRC emphasizes that the resolution of CCPs is
“one of the biggest gaps in the post-crisis regime for financial
stability.” Chair of the SRC Paul Tucker said: “We are urging the
Financial Stability Board to take decisive steps to ensure that there
are clearly understood and credible resolution plans for these hugely
important clearing houses to be able to get through failure without a
global calamity.”
SRC does not believe that the in-life recovery plans of CCPs will always
suffice, and that in some circumstances they could have the perverse
effect of transforming CCPs from being risk absorbers to being
systemic-risk transmitters and amplifiers. In consequence, credible
resolution powers and plans are vital.
SRC urges the FSB to articulate clear high-level principles that all
such CCP-resolution regimes should satisfy. In the interest of creating
healthy incentives for CCPs, SRC recommends that those principles should
include the equity of CCP owners being wiped out upon entry into
resolution (or special bankruptcy).
SRC makes a number of recommendations: on restrictions that should apply
to the exercise of CCP’s in-life recovery plans; on the order in which
their creditors should take losses in resolution; and for extra
resources to absorb losses before operational liabilities (such as
margin obligations and cleared contracts) are haircut or torn up. Those
extra resources could include subordinated bonds, held by CCP owners or
clearing members, that could be “bailed-in” as part of resolution;
third-party insurance against some losses; and, most ambitiously, an
internationally mutualised default fund to which all globally systemic
CCPs would contribute.
If the FSB or its key members were to conclude that (something like) the
SRC’s proposals could not work in the event of a systemic CCP’s failure,
then it might be necessary to question the current model (structure,
governance, ownership) of CCPs.
This is a field that can seem highly technical, but individual clearing
houses have failed in the past and if and when they do in the future the
social costs will alarm legislators and the public.
For further information, please contact devanson@comcast.net
or 215.460.8139 or Bristol Voss at bristol.voss@cfainstitute.org
or 212.705.1738.
The Systemic Risk Council (SRC or Council) is a private sector,
non-partisan body of former government officials and financial and legal
experts committed to addressing regulatory and structural issues
relating to global systemic risk, with a particular focus on the United
States and Europe. It has been formed to provide a strong, independent
voice for reforms that are necessary to protect the public from
financial instability. The goal is to help ensure a financial system in
which we can all have confidence.
The SRC was formed by CFA
Institute and The Pew Charitable Trusts in June 2012 to monitor and
encourage regulatory reform of U.S. capital markets focused on systemic
risk. CFA Institute became the sole supporting organization in August
2015. The statements, documents and recommendations of the Council does
not necessarily represent the views of the supporting organization.
