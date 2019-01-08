Systems Oncology : to Present at eChinaHealth Event During the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Systems
Oncology, an AI-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced
that Dr. Spyro Mousses, Chief Executive Officer, will present their
rapidly growing pipeline of innovative oncology programs discovered with
their ExpansiveAI
platform, during the 37th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for
Wednesday, January 9th at 10:45AM PST as part of Pitch Day
presented by eChinaHealth.
The presentation will give specific examples of new programs and
collaborative research opportunities that emerged from Systems
Oncology’s unique ability to translate big data into novel insights.
Systems Oncology then leverages its unique insights into cancer biology
and clinical/regulatory development opportunities to enter into
in-licensing and out-licensing deals with organizations around the world
to build drug development programs and collaborate with partners to
drive these programs forward. Systems Oncology recently closed another
two deals: its first deal in China, an in-licensing agreement with
a major Chinese university; and its first venture into Japan, an
out-licensing collaboration with Toray Industries, a large Japanese
corporation, on TRK-880, a novel anti-cancer drug that is projected to
be effective across many cancer indications. The presentation at
the eChinaHealth event will highlight some of these successful
international programs and express Systems Oncology’s interest to
continue to collaborate and partner with organizations in Asia as part
of its overall global outreach.
About Systems Oncology
Systems Oncology (SO) combines multi-scalar systems modeling with
machine learning and big-data to uncover breakthrough insights into
cancer biology and expose new therapeutic vulnerabilities. These
discoveries are then used to better develop truly novel therapeutic
agents. SO has the experience and know-how needed to intelligently
translate scientific insights into smarter clinical development
strategies and faster registration paths. It then partners with leading
pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of breakthrough
cancer treatments. Fundamental to the SO approach is a next-generation
AI platform for translating scientific insights into innovative cancer
therapies with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision.
https://www.systemsoncology.com
