Systems Oncology : to Present at eChinaHealth Event During the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/08/2019 | 06:43pm EST

Systems Oncology, an AI-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Spyro Mousses, Chief Executive Officer, will present their rapidly growing pipeline of innovative oncology programs discovered with their ExpansiveAI platform, during the 37th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 9th at 10:45AM PST as part of Pitch Day presented by eChinaHealth.

The presentation will give specific examples of new programs and collaborative research opportunities that emerged from Systems Oncology’s unique ability to translate big data into novel insights. Systems Oncology then leverages its unique insights into cancer biology and clinical/regulatory development opportunities to enter into in-licensing and out-licensing deals with organizations around the world to build drug development programs and collaborate with partners to drive these programs forward. Systems Oncology recently closed another two deals: its first deal in China, an in-licensing agreement with a major Chinese university; and its first venture into Japan, an out-licensing collaboration with Toray Industries, a large Japanese corporation, on TRK-880, a novel anti-cancer drug that is projected to be effective across many cancer indications. The presentation at the eChinaHealth event will highlight some of these successful international programs and express Systems Oncology’s interest to continue to collaborate and partner with organizations in Asia as part of its overall global outreach.

About Systems Oncology

Systems Oncology (SO) combines multi-scalar systems modeling with machine learning and big-data to uncover breakthrough insights into cancer biology and expose new therapeutic vulnerabilities. These discoveries are then used to better develop truly novel therapeutic agents. SO has the experience and know-how needed to intelligently translate scientific insights into smarter clinical development strategies and faster registration paths. It then partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of breakthrough cancer treatments. Fundamental to the SO approach is a next-generation AI platform for translating scientific insights into innovative cancer therapies with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision.

https://www.systemsoncology.com


© Business Wire 2019
