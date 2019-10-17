Log in
T&G Global : win at Australian Marketing Institute Awards

10/17/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

An innovative campaign for T&G Global's Orchard Rd Fruit brand created by New Zealand independent advertising agency Lachlan McPherson & Friends with Seed Advertising has been named National Winner for Small Budget Marketing at the 2019 Australian Marketing Institute Awards.

Each year the awards showcase the very best of brands, stories and accomplishments and marketing campaigns from Australia.

Launched in Australia in 2018, in selected fruit stores, and then across Aldi stores, the Orchard Rd brand, which includes blueberries, cherries, Gold Kiwi, citrus, sugar plums and grapes, had an outstanding response from consumers.

The marketing plan centred on the ambitious goal of creating brand awareness across multiple channels on a limited budget, with the campaign utilising social media, in-programme brand integration, integrated magazine and real-time precision-targeted mobile digital to achieve outstanding sales growth.

120 judges undertook the challenge of individually reviewing 200 entries and determining the winners.

Cecilia Flores Paez, Global Brand Portfolio Manager for T&G Global said; 'Brand loyalty comes from not being disappointed. We made sure, through our campaign, that our consumers know that if they buy Orchard Rd they are getting great quality.'

'Using insights and precision marketing, we were able to achieve great sales, successful store activations and great shopper engagement which cemented our presence on supermarket shelves. We are now implementing the same approach in other countries as we take the brand to the world.'

Lachlan McPherson, L&F agency founder adds, 'T&G Global values fresh thinking and are continually developing new ways to grow and thrive in markets all around the world. It is exciting to see our creative collaborations receiving recognition as well as sales results.'

Find Orchard Rd on Instagram: @orchardrdfruit

See the full AMI Awards list here:

https://marketingvoice.ami.org.au/2019-marketing-excellence-gala/

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 22:58:06 UTC
