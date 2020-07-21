Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : General Assembly of Hrvatski Telekom d.d. – voting results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Following up the published decisions passed at the General Assembly of Hrvatski Telekom d.d. held on 20 July 2020, the Company, pursuant to Article 286, paragraph 6, of the Companies Act, hereby publishes the voting results on the decisions, as follows:

Ad 1. Election of the Chairman of the General Assembly
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,365,511
Percentage of the share capital representing shareson grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.32 %
Voted FOR: 60,365,424 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 87 votes

Ad 3. Decision on the utilization of profit
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %
Voted FOR: 60,355,143 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 18 votes

Ad 4. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Management Board of the Company for the business year 2019
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %
Voted FOR: 60,355,143 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 18 votes

Ad 5. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the business year 2019
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %
Voted FOR: 60,355,143 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 18 votes

Ad 6. Decision on Amendments to Articles 26, 27 and 39 of the Articles of Association of the Company
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %
Voted FOR: 60,191,323 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 18 votes
Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 7. Decision on approval of the Report on remuneration paid to the Members of the Supervisory Board and to the Management Board Members in the business year 2019
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %
Voted FOR: 60,171,548 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 19,793 votes
Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 8. Decision on approval of the Remuneration policy for Members of the Management Board
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %
Voted FOR: 54,696,970 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 5,494,371 votes
Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 9. Decision on remuneration for the work of the Members of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %
Voted FOR: 60,181,323 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 10,018 votes
Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 10. Decision on election of Members of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %
Voted FOR: 59,707,872 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 647,289 votes

Ad 11. Decision on appointment of the auditor of the Company
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341
Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %
Voted FOR: 57,385,056 votes
 Voted AGAINST: 2,806,285 votes
Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 10:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aBots, Inc. Announces Two New Board Members
AQ
06:21aGold rises to nine-year peak on tepid dollar, stimulus bets
RE
06:21aVEDANTA : HZL Results for First Quarter ended June 30
PU
06:21aRANHILL BHD : 387,700 shares purchased into treasury
PU
06:21aH. 12.01 - UBI BANCA : Note to the Issuer's Statement
PU
06:21aCorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast
GL
06:20aNANOVIRICIDES : to Participate in Panel Discussion at the B. Riley FBR Virtual Infectious Disease Summit Today, July 21, 2020
EQ
06:20aE.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:18aRPX HAS PUBLISHED ITS Q2 IN REVIEW FOR 2020 : It's Been Quite A Quarter
AQ
06:18aBLACK BIRD POTENTIALS : Amendments To Digital Technology Regulations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group