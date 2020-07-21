T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : General Assembly of Hrvatski Telekom d.d. – voting results

Following up the published decisions passed at the General Assembly of Hrvatski Telekom d.d. held on 20 July 2020, the Company, pursuant to Article 286, paragraph 6, of the Companies Act, hereby publishes the voting results on the decisions, as follows:

Ad 1. Election of the Chairman of the General Assembly

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,365,511

Percentage of the share capital representing shareson grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.32 %

Voted FOR: 60,365,424 votes

Voted AGAINST: 87 votes

Ad 3. Decision on the utilization of profit

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %

Voted FOR: 60,355,143 votes

Voted AGAINST: 18 votes

Ad 4. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Management Board of the Company for the business year 2019

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %

Voted FOR: 60,355,143 votes

Voted AGAINST: 18 votes

Ad 5. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the business year 2019

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %

Voted FOR: 60,355,143 votes

Voted AGAINST: 18 votes

Ad 6. Decision on Amendments to Articles 26, 27 and 39 of the Articles of Association of the Company

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %

Voted FOR: 60,191,323 votes

Voted AGAINST: 18 votes

Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 7. Decision on approval of the Report on remuneration paid to the Members of the Supervisory Board and to the Management Board Members in the business year 2019

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %

Voted FOR: 60,171,548 votes

Voted AGAINST: 19,793 votes

Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 8. Decision on approval of the Remuneration policy for Members of the Management Board

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %

Voted FOR: 54,696,970 votes

Voted AGAINST: 5,494,371 votes

Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 9. Decision on remuneration for the work of the Members of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %

Voted FOR: 60,181,323 votes

Voted AGAINST: 10,018 votes

Has not voted: 163,820 votes

Ad 10. Decision on election of Members of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,355,161

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.31 %

Voted FOR: 59,707,872 votes

Voted AGAINST: 647,289 votes

Ad 11. Decision on appointment of the auditor of the Company

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,191,341

Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 74.11 %

Voted FOR: 57,385,056 votes

Voted AGAINST: 2,806,285 votes

Has not voted: 163,820 votes