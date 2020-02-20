Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Goran Car is the new Combis CEO, Damir Horvat member of the Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 11:16am EST

20.2.2020

Goran Car is the new member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Combis, as decided by the company's Assembly. He is taking on new duties and responsibilities from March 1st 2020.

Goran comes to Combis from Hrvatski Telekom where he spent last four years as a Director of the Core & Service Application Platforms Sector.

'Aside from his extensive experience in the technology sector, Goran is the creator and promoter of numerous ICT initiative. Given the direction of the development of Combis as a top technology company, I believe Goran will bring Combis a new vision and strength for both employees and users of ICT solutions', said Kostas Nebis, CEO of Hrvatski Telekom, on this occasion.

Prior to his career in HT, Goran Car held several highly responsible management roles at Combis for many years, proving his competences and far-reaching thinking. He initiated Cloud research and development (R&D), and has merits for launching Combis's internal startups, as one of the first companies in Croatia.

From 2003 to 2016, he was on several positions within Combis. These include the functions of the Director of Professional Services and Solutions Strategic Business Unit, System Integration Division Director, and CTO ComCloud. Previously, he held the position of Sales Manager for the telecommunications industry and Deputy Director of the IP Communications Division.

He graduated from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing and has a master's at the Faculty of Economics and Business. He was born in 1977 in Koprivnica.

Current Board member and Chief Sales Officer Damir Horvat will become a member of the Combis Supervisory Board starting from March 1st 2020, and will lead the ICT sales in the HT Group.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 16:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aTRANSGENE : First Patient Dosed With Transgene's Oncolytic Virus TG6002, Administered by Intrahepatic Artery Infusion in Colorectal Cancer With Liver Metastases
BU
11:46aMEDIAWAN &NDASH; APPOINTMENT : Victoire Grux: Head of Communications – Mediawan Group
BU
11:46aVERALLIA : 2019 Annual Results
BU
11:46aACI WORLDWIDE : enters ATM management deal with Ecuador's Banco Internacional
AQ
11:46aRAPID7 : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
AQ
11:46aPPG INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:46aTELEPERFORMANCE GROUP : 2019: Record-high Growth and Results - 2020: Sustained Positive Momentum
BU
11:46aROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Opera Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OPRA
GL
11:46aUBI BANCA S P A : Shareholders' Pact Says Intesa's Offer Is 'Unacceptable'
DJ
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 20 February 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
4Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
5SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group