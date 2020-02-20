T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Goran Car is the new Combis CEO, Damir Horvat member of the Supervisory Board

20.2.2020

Goran Car is the new member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Combis, as decided by the company's Assembly. He is taking on new duties and responsibilities from March 1st 2020.

Goran comes to Combis from Hrvatski Telekom where he spent last four years as a Director of the Core & Service Application Platforms Sector.

'Aside from his extensive experience in the technology sector, Goran is the creator and promoter of numerous ICT initiative. Given the direction of the development of Combis as a top technology company, I believe Goran will bring Combis a new vision and strength for both employees and users of ICT solutions', said Kostas Nebis, CEO of Hrvatski Telekom, on this occasion.

Prior to his career in HT, Goran Car held several highly responsible management roles at Combis for many years, proving his competences and far-reaching thinking. He initiated Cloud research and development (R&D), and has merits for launching Combis's internal startups, as one of the first companies in Croatia.

From 2003 to 2016, he was on several positions within Combis. These include the functions of the Director of Professional Services and Solutions Strategic Business Unit, System Integration Division Director, and CTO ComCloud. Previously, he held the position of Sales Manager for the telecommunications industry and Deputy Director of the IP Communications Division.

He graduated from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing and has a master's at the Faculty of Economics and Business. He was born in 1977 in Koprivnica.

Current Board member and Chief Sales Officer Damir Horvat will become a member of the Combis Supervisory Board starting from March 1st 2020, and will lead the ICT sales in the HT Group.