T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Hrvatski Telekom and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing, University of Zagreb, launch Campus Network project in Zagreb

21.2.2020

Hrvatski Telekom launches the Campus Network project in cooperation with the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing in Zagreb

The project aims to offer students, the scientific community, startups, and industry the opportunity to work on the latest communication technologies such as Industry 4.0, 5G network, and IoT

As part of Deutsche Telekom, Hrvatski Telekom has started a collaboration modeled to campus network that DT launches in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary

Representatives of Hrvatski Telekom and FER have signed a Letter of Intent for launching the Campus Network project, which will offer the possibility of working on the latest communication technologies to students, startups, and the whole industry. Given that the technology sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, academia will be allowed to work on industrial development projects based on Industry 4.0, Smart Factory, Industrial Internet of Things (iIoT), and 5G. HT plans to invest around HRK 2 million in the development of the project.

The Campus Network is a private mobile network that will cover the faculty lab with a dedicated 4G and 5G network. The lab will be at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing, and FER is open for collaboration with other interested faculties. The next step is to include other cities such as Rijeka, Split, and Osijek. The solutions that will be developed will also be applicable in the public 4G and 5G network of Hrvatski Telekom.

In cooperation with Hrvatski Telekom, FER plans to promote projects in the field of automation and computing, telecommunications and radio communications, which rely on the use of 4G and 5G networks. These projects promote the development of robotics, edge and fog computing, and distributed learning.

'FER has always kept up with current technologies, resulting in its recognition in an internationally competitive environment. This is evident from the nearly 200 research projects currently underway at FER. However, the greatest value of launching initiatives such as this is to ensure access to latest technology for our students and the entire Croatian academic community,' said Gordan Gledec, Dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing.

'Our goal is to help business customers take advantage of Industry 4.0 technology through our customized campus network solutions, and we are particularly proud that the benefits of this will be used by the students of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing who will work together with us to create solutions for industrial digitalization,' said Nataša Malić, Director of the Access Networks Sector at Hrvatski Telekom.

'Hrvatski Telekom is the largest private investor in the development of STEM in Croatia, and we further demonstrate it by launching the Campus Network project at FER. We are proud to have the opportunity to connect young people with the opportunities provided by the latest technologies so that today they can actively influence the positive impact on their development and the development of their communities, and thus influence the creation of a better future for the whole society' - said Jerko Dumanić, Director of Business Customers Marketing Sector at Hrvatski Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom has partnered with companies and universities in different European countries to develop and test new communications technologies, highlighting the leading role of the Deutsche Telekom Group in providing innovative solutions for the mobile connectivity industry in Europe.