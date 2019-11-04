Log in
T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Hrvatski Telekom facilitates operations for SMEs with its online advertising services

11/04/2019 | 06:05am EST

4.11.2019

  • Hrvatski Telekom wants to make it easier for SMEs to connect with as many potential customers as possible
  • Through its current business campaign, HT offers entrepreneurs a complete online advertising service
  • The campaign will include free digital advertising education workshops in four Croatian cities - Rijeka, Split, Osijek, and Zagreb

Hrvatski Telekom, as the leader in the digitalization of Croatia, is constantly looking for ways to make it easier for its users in the residential and business segments. The new business offering is based on a comprehensive online advertising service and includes advertising on Google and Facebook, consulting with experts, managing campaigns, and analyzing campaign results.

The offering was created based on the interests and wishes of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, among whom a survey was conducted, the results of which show that investing in online advertising is at the top of the list.

In today's highly competitive market without borders and with a very strong and active competition, it is difficult for small businesses to be recognized by potential customers. That is why online advertising is a great way to gain effective and attractive market visibility. We provide digital advertising tools to SMEs to increase their competitiveness and empower them to open up new growth opportunities. With a full online advertising service that includes Google and FB advertising with campaign management, training, and consulting, our entrepreneurs have the opportunity to take advantage of the type and quality of service typically reserved only for large players.

'Thanks to technology, market opportunities have changed greatly, and it has never been easier to reach new customers. We want to connect small and medium-sized enterprises with the opportunities offered by online advertising and thus enable them to operate more successfully,' said Jerko Dumanić, Director of Business Marketing Sector of Hrvatski Telekom.

As part of the campaign, we will also offer entrepreneurs added value, full-day workshops in four Croatian cities - Rijeka, Split, Osijek, and Zagreb, where we will educate them on what business digitalization means in practice, provide them with basic knowledge and recommendations for online advertising and give them interactive workshops with topics on internet advertising of their choice. The first workshop will be held on November 12 in Rijeka, followed a week later in Split on November 19. Osijek is scheduled for November 28 and Zagreb on December 9. More details on the program and application are available here.

Read more information on hrvatskitelekom.hr/poslovni/svijetboljihmogucnosti, or call 0800 9100.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:04:07 UTC
