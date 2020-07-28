T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Hrvatski Telekom is the Employer Partner for the seventh consecutive year

27.7.2020

HT achieved the highest possible number of points in 40 processes analyzed through CEP standards

91 percent of employees rated as good the balance between private and business life and 100 percent of them were satisfied with the company's care for employees during the corona

The new SmartWork work model offers additional flexibility, and employees enjoy a range of benefits related to caring for their health

Aleksandar Zemunić, Management Board member of SELECTIO and Ivan Bartulović, HT Management Board member

For the seventh consecutive year, Hrvatski Telekom is the holder of the prestigious Employer Partner certificate. With it, it confirms every year its excellence in the implementation of the human resources management process and its commitment to ensuring the highest satisfaction of its employees. In as many as 40 of the 45 processes analyzed through CEP standards, Hrvatski Telekom achieved the highest number of points, which ranks it among the best employers in Croatia.

In this year's certification process, the company is proud to increase the total number of points. It also confirmed the highest standards in the field of human resources in all five areas of certification: strategy, recruitment and selection, performance management, training and development, and employee relations. The most prominent among the achievements are well-designed performance appraisal and reward systems, additional forms of employee rewards, and the possibility of personal development through various modern systems. The latter led to an increase in digital training hours by 300 percent compared to last year. Regular and frequent monitoring of employee satisfaction twice a year and flexible work arrangements are also prominent and are further enhanced by the introduction of a new SmartWork model that allows work from home and office, with flexible working hours and agile work.

'The Employer Partner certificate confirms that Hrvatski Telekom is one of the most desirable employers in Croatia, which is the result of our continuous efforts to provide our colleagues with the best working conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth. This is evidenced by a recent internal survey that showed the highest employee satisfaction in the company's history. This is an incentive for all of us to continue to improve existing and develop new activities aimed at employee welfare, and thus contribute to the success of the entire company,' said Ivan Bartulović, Chief Human Resources Officer.

One hundred percent of employees praised the company's care during the corona. As many as 91 percent were satisfied with the balance between private and business life. It is also influenced by the many benefits that employees enjoy, such as paid leave for parents of first-graders, cash benefits for the birth of a child, a Day with mom and dad at work, a wedding gift and many others.

Hrvatski Telekom has traditionally promoted the health of employees through co-financing of sports activities and health check-ups that are fully financed by the company. The intranet page 'Zdravko' is abundant with various contents that promote a healthy lifestyle.

As a socially responsible company, Hrvatski Telekom strives to contribute to the development of the community in which it operates, which is why the HT Volunteer Club was founded, in which almost 200 employees have already registered in its first month. Since its establishment until today, the Club has carried out five blood drives at various HT locations and several campaigns to help various associations. The Foundation Friend also operates within the company and assists HT Group employees and their loved ones when they need it most.