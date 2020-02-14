T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : New Call Center in Osijek - inspiration workspace for employees of Hrvatski Telekom

14.2.2020

Hrvatski Telekom opens doors of a completely new call center in Osijek's Retfala

Through successful collaboration with Osijek's startups, entrepreneurs, and local government, HT contributes to the development of the local community

Nataša Rapaić and Ivan Bartulović, members of the Management Board of Hrvatski Telekom, officially opened today a new workspace for about a hundred employees of the call center in Osijek.

At the end of last year, Hrvatski Telekom employed as many as 166 new employees at the call center in Osijek. Due to the smaller capacities of the existing premises, new hires resulted in the relocation of one part of the call center to a completely new location in Retfala in Osijek. Space is equipped with state-of-the-art IT equipment for simpler and more efficient day-to-day tasks and a brand new conference room for meetings and socializing. Space also features a range of amenities that make employees feel at home. Now they have at their disposal a newly equipped kitchen, a lounge area and a terrace for a break and socializing on warmer days.

Call centers are the very heart of the company, and the well-functioning of the entire system and motivated employees significantly improve the customer experience.

'Investing in employee education and motivation is essential for the end-user to be satisfied with our approach and services. For this reason, we launched a major initiative last year, intending to increase employee satisfaction. In addition to the newly equipped workplaces, one of the many initiatives is a clear career path that defines how each of our call center staff has the opportunity to be further rewarded for their goals and to thrive,' said Nataša Rapaić, Member of the Management Board and Chief Operation Officer Residential.

Recognizing the potential of Osijek's hardworking staff and this way of expanding Hrvatski Telekom's business is only one of a series of indicators of excellent cooperation between HT and the very center of eastern Croatia. HT in Osijek employs more than 500 employees in various areas of the company's operations. Osijek also has one of the four call centers of Hrvatski Telekom, which employs almost 400 employees, and 166 new employees were employed at the end of last year alone.

'The purpose of Hrvatski Telekom is to connect everyone with the opportunities provided by the latest technologies. To achieve this, we are continually demonstrating by example how to use these opportunities for the benefit of our employees, wherever they may be. The latest technologies and digitalization have enabled us to create a level playing field for all our employees, innovative and inspiring work environments, regardless of whether they are in big cities or slightly smaller environments,' adds Ivan Bartulović, HT's Member of the Management Board and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Hrvatski Telekom has, for years now, created numerous preconditions for the benefit of the entire community through many ways of supporting Osijek startups, investing heavily in infrastructure and through various forms of cooperation with local authorities and businesses. Also, choosing Osijek as Croatia's first 5G city will open up a whole host of new opportunities through which HT can further contribute to the development of the area.