T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Notice of non-audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Hrvatski Telekom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HTRA CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, notifies in accordance with the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, that HT will announce its non-audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 at 08.00 GMT / 09.00 CET on Tuesday, 18 February 2020.

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held at 11.00 GMT / 12.00 CET on the same day.

The conference call dial in details are as follows:

International Dial In: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

Conference ID: 2955106

A replay of the call will be available from 16.00 GMT / 17.00 CET, 18 February 2020 until 16.00 GMT / 17.00 CET, 25 February 2020 using the following details

International Dial In: +44 (0) 333 300 9785

Conference ID: 2955106

Following the announcement, a presentation covering results for FY 2019 will be available to download from the HT website.