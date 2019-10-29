T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Notice of results for the first nine months of 2019

Hrvatski Telekom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, will announce its unaudited results for the first nine months of 2019 on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 08.00 UK time / 09.00 CET.

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held at 11.00 UK time / 12.00 CET on the same day.

The conference call dial in details are as follows:

International Dial In: +44 (0) 207 192 8000

Conference ID: 4698222

A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, 7 November 2019 using the following details:

International Dial In: +44 (0) 333 300 9785

Conference ID: 4698222

Following the announcement, a presentation covering results for the first nine months of 2019 will be available to download from the HT website.