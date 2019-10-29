Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

T HT Hrvatski Telekom dd : Notice of results for the first nine months of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:33am EDT

Hrvatski Telekom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, will announce its unaudited results for the first nine months of 2019 on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 08.00 UK time / 09.00 CET.

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held at 11.00 UK time / 12.00 CET on the same day.

The conference call dial in details are as follows:

International Dial In: +44 (0) 207 192 8000
Conference ID: 4698222

A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, 7 November 2019 using the following details:

International Dial In: +44 (0) 333 300 9785
Conference ID: 4698222

Following the announcement, a presentation covering results for the first nine months of 2019 will be available to download from the HT website.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aCOMMVAULT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51aNuvei names Yuval Ziv Managing Director of SafeCharge and Head of Global Acquiring
GL
07:50aShopify posts bigger quarterly loss on higher spending
RE
07:50aNew Intermountain Study Aims to Determine the Most Effective Method to Identify People at Risk for Heart Disease Before They Ever Develop Problems
BU
07:50aCORNING INCORPORATED : Posts Lower 3Q Profit, Sales
DJ
07:49aCUMMINS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:48aLA KAFFA : Filipino-American actor promotes Taiwan bubble tea in Philippines
AQ
07:48aNAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:48aUTTARA FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS : HC verdict on writ seeking commission in banking sector Nov 3
AQ
07:48aUNITED COMMERCIAL BANK : UCB opens 189th Branch at Kendua in Netrakona
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group