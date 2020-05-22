T. Holub on economic outlook

Monetary Policy Decision

The CNB Board cut the 2W repo rate by 75 basis points to 0.25% at its meeting on May 7, 2020. At the same time, the Board decided to cut the Lombard rate to 1.00%. The discount rate

remained unchanged at 0.05%.

Five members of the Board voted in favor of this decision and two members voted for reducing the 2W repo rate by 50 basis points.

The decision taken by the Board is based on the CNB's new macroeconomic forecast.

The uncertainty about the external and domestic assumptions of the current forecast, including their description by the forecasting apparatus, is extremely high.