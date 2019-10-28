Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

T-Mobile beats quarterly phone subscriber estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 04:32pm EDT
A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Monday beat analysts' third-quarter estimates for net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, boosted by competitive wireless plans aimed at fending off its bigger rivals.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers said it added 754,000 phone subscribers on a net basis in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 774,000 additions a year earlier.

Analysts had expected 742,600 new subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Investors pay close attention to postpaid customers, or those with a recurring bill, because they are more valuable to carriers and tend to remain with the company longer than prepaid users.

T-Mobile faces a state attorneys general lawsuit, led by New York and California, as it works to buy Sprint Corp and achieve more scale to compete with larger operators such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

While T-Mobile and Sprint have been locked in a lengthy merger process, Verizon and AT&T beat Wall Street estimates for net new phone subscribers.

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile said it expects pre-close merger-related costs to be $125 million (£97.20 million) to $150 million before taxes in the fourth quarter.

The company said it now expected adjusted core earning target for 2019 of $13.1 to $13.3 billion, up at the midpoint from prior guidance of $12.9 to $13.3 billion.

T-Mobile's third-quarter net income rose to $870 million, or $1.01 per share, from $795 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 2% to $11.06 billion, missing estimates of $11.33 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
T-MOBILE US 0.94% 82.39 Delayed Quote.28.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35pGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pFIRST US BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pCBD Global Sciences Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
NE
04:34pHUMANIGEN, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:34pNBT BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pBEYOND MEAT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:34pCHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pTREX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:34pBGC PARTNERS : Announces Launch Of Exchange Offer For Its 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2024
PR
04:34pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Meredith Corporation Investors of Important November 5th Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDP
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
3Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to participants of Alcatel Lucent employee equit..
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group