T1D Exchange : Names David Walton as CEO

11/07/2019 | 09:31am EST

Diabetes technology champion and interim CEO to permanently lead data and research organization focused on improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes

T1D Exchange today named David Walton as Chief Executive Officer. Having served as interim CEO since April 2019, Mr. Walton will assume permanent responsibilities for leading the strategic direction of the organization to best serve people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and will remain on T1D Exchange’s Board of Directors, which he joined in 2018.

Mr. Walton has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with more than half of that time spent in diabetes in commercial leadership positions at several glucose monitoring, insulin delivery and digital health companies where he helped launch 10 innovative medtech products. Most recently, Mr. Walton served as Chief Commercial Officer of QuiO, a remote monitoring digital health start-up focused on improving care plan adherence and outcomes for people with diabetes and other chronic conditions. Through personal and family experience – he has lived with T1D for 24 years and has a nephew also living with the disease – Mr. Walton is deeply committed to improving the standard of care for all those living with the disease.

“David’s tremendous professional achievements and track record of success in leveraging technology to improve outcomes for people with diabetes, coupled with his own personal experiences in living with the disease, make him the ideal person to lead our organization,” said T1D Exchange Board Chair, Keith Ryan. “The Board looks forward to continuing to work closely with him to drive the future of patient care and truly make a difference in the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes.”

T1D Exchange was established with support from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, to create a comprehensive platform for T1D researchers, clinicians and individuals touched by the disease to improve care and accelerate the discovery and development of treatments. The organization continues to grow, recently welcoming Osagie Ebekozien MD, MPH, CPHQ, CPHRM, to T1D Exchange as Vice President, Quality Improvement and Population Health, and naming Rebecca Parkes as Chief Operating Officer.

“The pace of innovation and change in type 1 diabetes has never been more exciting and I am honored to permanently join an organization that so deeply reflects my commitment to diabetes care and treatment,” said Mr. Walton. “I look forward to working with our esteemed partners to make meaningful and data-driven real world impact for people with T1D.”

About T1D Exchange
T1D Exchange is a leading provider of real-world evidence, dedicated to improving care for people affected by T1D. T1D Exchange actively supports quality improvement and innovation through its Quality Improvement Collaborative, patient registry, data-oriented research services and biennial Diabetes Innovation Challenge. It plays an active role in creating real-world impact with this integrated data by providing clinicians, researchers, industry partners and advocates with the resources and services they need for better decision support and population health management.


© Business Wire 2019
