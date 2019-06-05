T1D Exchange : and DreaMed Diabetes Formalize Partnership to Optimize Insulin Treatment Plans in Clinics

Type 1 diabetes decision support technology analyzes patient data from variety of devices to determine insulin delivery recommendations for maintaining balanced glucose levels

T1D Exchange today announced a partnership with DreaMed Diabetes to provide six clinics in its Quality Improvement Collaborative (QIC) with access to DreaMed Advisor Pro, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based decision support technology. The QIC is comprised of a robust data platform of 30,000 individuals and a learning collaborative, made up of 11 U.S. diabetes centers recognized nationally and globally for treating people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). The partnership will position the DreaMed Diabetes technology as a means to help particularly high-risk patients achieve optimal treatment for maintaining balanced glucose levels. The move also begins an effort by T1D Exchange to expand its clinical success in the US to international partners.

“This partnership represents a whole new path toward impacting health outcomes for people with T1D,” said Rebecca Parkes, Interim Chief Operating Officer at T1D Exchange. “DreaMed’s Advisor Pro software will enable the clinics in our Quality Improvement Collaborative to understand how AI can support diabetes treatment decisions and better manage insulin therapy. We are excited to have DreaMed as our partner.”

Advancements in medical device technologies, such as continuous glucose monitors (CGM), have made a significant impact on the monitoring, management and treatment of T1D. However, all of the data on insulin dosing, blood glucose values, exercise and meals that must be collected as part of a daily management routine can extremely overwhelming.

At the same time, clinicians are challenged to quickly analyze the surfeit of patient data during a scheduled office visit to make optimal recommendations on helping patients maintain balanced glucose levels. The overall result is that many people living with T1D are not achieving optimal health outcomes and some high-risk individuals are faring worse, despite the surge of technical advance.

Cloud-based DreaMed Advisor Pro analyzes data from CGMs, self-monitoring blood glucose meters and insulin pump data to best determine insulin delivery recommendations. Through an event-based learning process, the software incorporates a number of components into its recommendations, including basal rate, carbohydrate ratio and correction factor. Dosage recommendations are delivered directly to the monitoring clinician, who can adjust a patient’s diabetes management devices with the click of a button.

"In today's rapidly changing world, technology offers a critical path to accelerate meaningful change in the management of T1D,” said Eran Atlas, co-founder and CEO of DreaMed. “From standardization of care to optimizing outcomes, we are honored by this opportunity. It's a true partnership among the scientists, clinicians, patients and caregivers."

Upon completion of the 12-month real-life use, T1D Exchange and DreaMed will have the opportunity to analyze patient outcomes and gain insight into the impact of DreaMed’s Advisor Pro software on clinics and their patients, outside a formal clinical trial.

“Artificial intelligence-based decision support can save persons with diabetes, physicians and other members of the diabetes care team time. This means that the person with diabetes has to spend less time thinking about how to optimize their diabetes management, and that clinicians can spend more time talking face to face with individuals with diabetes, rather than sifting through data reports to extract insights,” said endocrinologist Mark Clements, MD, PhD, a faculty member at the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Diabetes Center and a member of the T1D Exchange QIC.

The T1D Exchange QIC is supported by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, a long-time partner and lead funder of T1D Exchange. The Helmsley Charitable Trust also supported DreaMed Advisor Pro and the performance of an international clinical study, conducted by the next DREAM consortium and led by Professor Moshe Phillip of Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel.

DreaMed and T1D Exchange will be attending the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions, June 6-11. For a live in-person demo with DreaMed Advisor Pro please visit them at Booth #1939 or schedule here.

Endocrinology clinics interested in joining the T1D Exchange QIC, please contact qi@t1dexchange.org.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a nonprofit, research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports discovery and innovation through its biobank and patient data. At the same time, the organization understands that evidence gathered in the “real world” can help bridge the gap between discovery in research settings and impact in people’s lives.

T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge tools, research methods, and a robust IT platform to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical experiences of people living with type 1 diabetes. The goal is to connect biological samples, medical data, and patient insights to all stages of research and development, expediting the development of therapies and better care for everyone affected by type 1 diabetes.

About DreaMed Diabetes

DreaMed spun out of Schneider Children's Medical Center in 2014, following seven years developing its artificial pancreas technology. Since then, DreaMed Diabetes develops solutions and personalized decision support solutions for the optimization of insulin therapy for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Company's first product, GlucoSitter was developed for closed-loop insulin therapy and was licensed to Medtronic Diabetes. The Company then developed Advisor, a portfolio of decision support solutions for patients and healthcare providers dedicated to transform dynamic, real-world patient data into actionable treatment insights with its unique, cloud-based cognitive technology. Investors in the company include Medtronic Diabetes, Norma Investments and OurCrowd. For more information, please visit http://www.dreamed-diabetes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005244/en/