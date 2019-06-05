T1D Exchange : and DreaMed Diabetes Formalize Partnership to Optimize Insulin Treatment Plans in Clinics

T1D
Exchange today announced a partnership with DreaMed
Diabetes to provide six clinics in its Quality Improvement
Collaborative (QIC) with access to DreaMed
Advisor Pro, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based decision support
technology. The QIC is comprised of a robust data platform of 30,000
individuals and a learning collaborative, made up of 11 U.S. diabetes
centers recognized nationally and globally for treating people with type
1 diabetes (T1D). The partnership will position the DreaMed Diabetes
technology as a means to help particularly high-risk patients achieve
optimal treatment for maintaining balanced glucose levels. The move also
begins an effort by T1D Exchange to expand its clinical success in the
US to international partners.
“This partnership represents a whole new path toward impacting health
outcomes for people with T1D,” said Rebecca Parkes, Interim Chief
Operating Officer at T1D Exchange. “DreaMed’s Advisor Pro software will
enable the clinics in our Quality Improvement Collaborative to
understand how AI can support diabetes treatment decisions and better
manage insulin therapy. We are excited to have DreaMed as our partner.”
Advancements in medical device technologies, such as continuous glucose
monitors (CGM), have made a significant impact on the monitoring,
management and treatment of T1D. However, all of the data on insulin
dosing, blood glucose values, exercise and meals that must be collected
as part of a daily management routine can extremely overwhelming.
At the same time, clinicians are challenged to quickly analyze the
surfeit of patient data during a scheduled office visit to make optimal
recommendations on helping patients maintain balanced glucose levels.
The overall result is that many people living with T1D are not achieving
optimal health outcomes and some high-risk individuals are faring worse,
despite the surge of technical advance.
Cloud-based DreaMed Advisor Pro analyzes data from CGMs, self-monitoring
blood glucose meters and insulin pump data to best determine insulin
delivery recommendations. Through an event-based learning process, the
software incorporates a number of components into its recommendations,
including basal rate, carbohydrate ratio and correction factor. Dosage
recommendations are delivered directly to the monitoring clinician, who
can adjust a patient’s diabetes management devices with the click of a
button.
"In today's rapidly changing world, technology offers a critical path to
accelerate meaningful change in the management of T1D,” said Eran Atlas,
co-founder and CEO of DreaMed. “From standardization of care to
optimizing outcomes, we are honored by this opportunity. It's a true
partnership among the scientists, clinicians, patients and caregivers."
Upon completion of the 12-month real-life use, T1D Exchange and DreaMed
will have the opportunity to analyze patient outcomes and gain insight
into the impact of DreaMed’s Advisor Pro software on clinics and their
patients, outside a formal clinical trial.
“Artificial intelligence-based decision support can save persons with
diabetes, physicians and other members of the diabetes care team time.
This means that the person with diabetes has to spend less time thinking
about how to optimize their diabetes management, and that clinicians can
spend more time talking face to face with individuals with diabetes,
rather than sifting through data reports to extract insights,” said
endocrinologist Mark Clements, MD, PhD, a faculty member at the
Children’s Mercy Kansas City Diabetes Center and a member of the T1D
Exchange QIC.
The T1D Exchange QIC is supported by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley
Charitable Trust, a long-time partner and lead funder of T1D Exchange.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust also supported DreaMed Advisor Pro and the
performance of an international clinical study, conducted by the next
DREAM consortium and led by Professor Moshe Phillip of Schneider
Children’s Medical Center of Israel.
DreaMed and T1D Exchange will be attending the American Diabetes
Association 79th Scientific Sessions, June 6-11. For a live
in-person demo with DreaMed Advisor Pro please visit them at Booth #1939
or schedule here.
Endocrinology clinics interested in joining the T1D Exchange QIC, please
contact qi@t1dexchange.org.
About T1D Exchange
T1D Exchange is a nonprofit, research
organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for
people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports
discovery and innovation through its biobank and patient data. At the
same time, the organization understands that evidence gathered in the
“real world” can help bridge the gap between discovery in research
settings and impact in people’s lives.
T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge tools, research methods, and a
robust IT platform to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical
experiences of people living with type 1 diabetes. The goal is to
connect biological samples, medical data, and patient insights to all
stages of research and development, expediting the development of
therapies and better care for everyone affected by type 1 diabetes.
About DreaMed Diabetes
DreaMed spun out of Schneider
Children's Medical Center in 2014, following seven years developing its
artificial pancreas technology. Since then, DreaMed Diabetes develops
solutions and personalized decision support solutions for the
optimization of insulin therapy for people with Type 1 and Type 2
diabetes. The Company's first product, GlucoSitter was developed for
closed-loop insulin therapy and was licensed to Medtronic Diabetes. The
Company then developed Advisor, a portfolio of decision support
solutions for patients and healthcare providers dedicated to transform
dynamic, real-world patient data into actionable treatment insights with
its unique, cloud-based cognitive technology. Investors in the company
include Medtronic Diabetes, Norma Investments and OurCrowd. For more
information, please visit http://www.dreamed-diabetes.com.
