T1D Exchange : to Present 14 Studies at 79th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

T1D
Exchange today announced that it will share data from 14 abstracts
focused on clinical and real-world outcomes of people living with type 1
diabetes at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 79th
Scientific Sessions® being held June 7-11 in San Francisco.
“The vast array of research we are presenting underscores T1D Exchange’s
commitment to accelerating therapies and improving care for people
living with type 1 diabetes,” said Alicia McAuliffe-Fogarty, PhD, Vice
President, Patient-Centered Research at T1D Exchange. “The theme of this
year’s conference - bridging diabetes research with groundbreaking
discoveries – truly reflects the mission of T1D Exchange to foster
meaningful, patient-centered research and innovation that will lead to
improved outcomes and care.”
The abstracts being presented include data from T1D Exchange’s Patient-Centered
Research, Quality
Improvement Collaborative and Clinic Registry. (Note: the Clinic
Registry is now closed and a new T1D
Exchange Registry, in which patients can participate online, is now
open for enrollment).
Study highlights include:
Title: Impact of Mild and Moderate High Blood Glucose Excursions on
Daily Living in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes
Date: Saturday,
June 8, 2019, 1 pm PT
Summary: A survey conducted by Tidepool
and T1D Exchange found that people who have fewer episodes of mild
hyperglycemia had higher self-reported scores for quality of life and
happiness, even when accounting for other factors, including income
level and length of time since diagnosis. The findings suggest that new
therapies which help people with type 1 diabetes maintain time in range
might make a significant difference in their quality of life.
Title: Factors Associated with Fear of Hypoglycemia among the T1D
Exchange Glu Population
Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1 pm PT
Summary:
Eli
Lilly and Company and T1D Exchange researchers found that people
with type 1 who already had mental health challenges associated with
anxiety and depression were more likely to report fear of hypoglycemia.
This fear of having low blood sugars can lead to people purposely
keeping blood sugar levels higher than optimal which can have major
implications on their long-term health.
Title: Changes in Device Uptake and Glycemic Control among Pregnant
Women with Type 1 Diabetes: Data from the T1D Exchange
Date:
Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1 pm
Summary: Research conducted using the
T1D Exchange Clinic Registry found that pregnant women with type 1
diabetes had on average lower HbA1c levels than they did six years ago.
In addition, this group of patients are using continuous glucose
monitors (CGMs) more often than they have in the past.
Keep up to date on ADA meeting news and updates by following T1D
Exchange on Twitter via @T1DExchange and using the hashtag #ADA2019. A
full list of abstracts can be found here.
About T1D Exchange
T1D Exchange is a nonprofit, research
organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for
people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports
discovery and innovation through its biobank and patient data. At the
same time, the organization understands that evidence gathered in the
“real world” can help bridge the gap between discovery in research
settings and impact in people’s lives.
T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge tools, research methods, and a
robust IT platform to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical
experiences of people living with type 1 diabetes. The goal is to
connect biological samples, medical data, and patient insights to all
stages of research and development, expediting the development of
therapies and better care for everyone affected by type 1 diabetes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005004/en/