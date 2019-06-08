T1D Exchange : to Present 14 Studies at 79th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

Patient-centered research and clinical studies coupled with device data provide new insights for improving outcomes and quality of life for people living with type 1 diabetes

T1D Exchange today announced that it will share data from 14 abstracts focused on clinical and real-world outcomes of people living with type 1 diabetes at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 79th Scientific Sessions® being held June 7-11 in San Francisco.

“The vast array of research we are presenting underscores T1D Exchange’s commitment to accelerating therapies and improving care for people living with type 1 diabetes,” said Alicia McAuliffe-Fogarty, PhD, Vice President, Patient-Centered Research at T1D Exchange. “The theme of this year’s conference - bridging diabetes research with groundbreaking discoveries – truly reflects the mission of T1D Exchange to foster meaningful, patient-centered research and innovation that will lead to improved outcomes and care.”

The abstracts being presented include data from T1D Exchange’s Patient-Centered Research, Quality Improvement Collaborative and Clinic Registry. (Note: the Clinic Registry is now closed and a new T1D Exchange Registry, in which patients can participate online, is now open for enrollment).

Study highlights include:

Title: Impact of Mild and Moderate High Blood Glucose Excursions on Daily Living in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1 pm PT

Summary: A survey conducted by Tidepool and T1D Exchange found that people who have fewer episodes of mild hyperglycemia had higher self-reported scores for quality of life and happiness, even when accounting for other factors, including income level and length of time since diagnosis. The findings suggest that new therapies which help people with type 1 diabetes maintain time in range might make a significant difference in their quality of life.

Title: Factors Associated with Fear of Hypoglycemia among the T1D Exchange Glu Population

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1 pm PT

Summary: Eli Lilly and Company and T1D Exchange researchers found that people with type 1 who already had mental health challenges associated with anxiety and depression were more likely to report fear of hypoglycemia. This fear of having low blood sugars can lead to people purposely keeping blood sugar levels higher than optimal which can have major implications on their long-term health.

Title: Changes in Device Uptake and Glycemic Control among Pregnant Women with Type 1 Diabetes: Data from the T1D Exchange

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1 pm

Summary: Research conducted using the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry found that pregnant women with type 1 diabetes had on average lower HbA1c levels than they did six years ago. In addition, this group of patients are using continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) more often than they have in the past.

Keep up to date on ADA meeting news and updates by following T1D Exchange on Twitter via @T1DExchange and using the hashtag #ADA2019. A full list of abstracts can be found here.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a nonprofit, research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports discovery and innovation through its biobank and patient data. At the same time, the organization understands that evidence gathered in the “real world” can help bridge the gap between discovery in research settings and impact in people’s lives.

T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge tools, research methods, and a robust IT platform to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical experiences of people living with type 1 diabetes. The goal is to connect biological samples, medical data, and patient insights to all stages of research and development, expediting the development of therapies and better care for everyone affected by type 1 diabetes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005004/en/