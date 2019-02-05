T3 Trading Group Enters Into a Strategic Partnership with Maverick Trading

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Trading Group, LLC, a Member of NASDAQ PHLX and registered broker dealer, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Maverick Trading. The partnership will be an alliance of T3's trader base, proprietary trading tools and brokerage infrastructure paired with Maverick's outstanding trader education and loyal long-term customers.

"I've admired the work of Robb, Darren and the Maverick team for years and decided they would be a good partner for T3 Trading Group, LLC. They have an elite approach to training their new traders and we are excited to collaborate with them." - Sean Hendelman, Chief Executive Officer, T3 Trading Group, LLC

"T3 has always been the Gold standard for proprietary brokerage firms in our industry and we couldn't be more excited to have selected Maverick traders to work with their trading tools and talented team. This is a win-win for both companies." - Darren Fischer, Chief Executive Officer, Maverick Trading LLC

"Giving our traders the best opportunity and resources to be successful in these volatile markets has always been one of our missions here at Maverick. I feel that a partnership with Sean and the T3 team would be a great addition to the suite of services that we provide our talented traders. We are well positioned to years to come" -Robb Reinhold, Head Trader & Founder of Maverick Trading, LLC

Mr. Fischer and Mr. Reinhold are also co-authors of Maverick Trading: Professional Techniques to Create Generational Wealth.

T3 Companies, LLC ("T3 Companies"), with headquarters in Manhattan's financial district and with offices throughout the United States, is the managing member and holding company of T3 Trading Group, LLC, T3 Securities, Inc., T3 Live, LLC, T3 Professional, LLC and T3 Technologies, LLC. T3 Companies has completed several strategic acquisitions, and is at the center of consolidation in both the proprietary trading and trader education industries. T3 Companies endeavors to provide a set of distinct and complimentary services, built around its core strengths, the 3 "T's" – Trading, Training and Technology.

Maverick Trading, a proprietary trading firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah is 100% committed to providing its community of traders with all of the support, technology, training and service that they would need to become the best traders possible. Maverick's success ultimately depends on their trader's success.

SOURCE T3 Trading Group, LLC