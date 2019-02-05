Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

T3 Trading Group Enters Into a Strategic Partnership with Maverick Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 10:22am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Trading Group, LLC, a Member of NASDAQ PHLX and registered broker dealer, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Maverick Trading.  The partnership will be an alliance of T3's trader base, proprietary trading tools and brokerage infrastructure paired with Maverick's outstanding trader education and loyal long-term customers.

"I've admired the work of Robb, Darren and the Maverick team for years and decided they would be a good partner for T3 Trading Group, LLC.  They have an elite approach to training their new traders and we are excited to collaborate with them." - Sean Hendelman, Chief Executive Officer, T3 Trading Group, LLC

"T3 has always been the Gold standard for proprietary brokerage firms in our industry and we couldn't be more excited to have selected Maverick traders to work with their trading tools and talented team. This is a win-win for both companies." - Darren Fischer, Chief Executive Officer, Maverick Trading LLC

"Giving our traders the best opportunity and resources to be successful in these volatile markets has always been one of our missions here at Maverick.  I feel that a partnership with Sean and the T3 team would be a great addition to the suite of services that we provide our talented traders.  We are well positioned to years to come" -Robb Reinhold, Head Trader & Founder of Maverick Trading, LLC

Mr. Fischer and Mr. Reinhold are also co-authors of Maverick Trading: Professional Techniques to Create Generational Wealth.

T3 Companies, LLC ("T3 Companies"), with headquarters in Manhattan's financial district and with offices throughout the United States, is the managing member and holding company of T3 Trading Group, LLCT3 Securities, Inc., T3 Live, LLC, T3 Professional, LLC and T3 Technologies, LLC.  T3 Companies has completed several strategic acquisitions, and is at the center of consolidation in both the proprietary trading and trader education industries.  T3 Companies endeavors to provide a set of distinct and complimentary services, built around its core strengths, the 3 "T's" – Trading, Training and Technology.

Maverick Trading, a proprietary trading firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah is 100% committed to providing its community of traders with all of the support, technology, training and service that they would need to become the best traders possible.  Maverick's success ultimately depends on their trader's success.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t3-trading-group-enters-into-a-strategic-partnership-with-maverick-trading-300789911.html

SOURCE T3 Trading Group, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Bill.com launch vendor payment partnership for SMEs
AQ
10:45aHONDA MOTOR : Which brands have had the most Car of the Year finalists?
AQ
10:45aRENAULT : Pinetown hijack heroine blasted for holding baby while fighting off crooks
AQ
10:45aInstitute for Family Entrepreneurship at Babson College Names Inaugural Advisory Board Members
PR
10:44aCHI WEDDING SPECIAL : Chi launches the special edition dedicated to vip weddings
PU
10:44aTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2019 - 8 : 30 AM EST Renowned North American Firm (that Specializes in Accounting Investigations and Compliance) Concludes that Ebix has Remediated Material Weakness
PU
10:44aVTB BANK : (Armenia) now has an ATM on the territory of "Zvartnots"  airport
AQ
10:42aIMETAL RESOURCES : Commences Drilling at Gowganda West
AQ
10:42aVeeam North America ProPartner Program Announces New Growth Opportunities for Committed Resellers to Help Support the Growing Demand for Intelligent Data Management Solutions
BU
10:42aNAVAMEDIC ASA : Invitation to fourth quarter presentation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.