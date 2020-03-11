Log in
T4F Entretenimento : 4Q19 and 2019 Earnings Release

03/11/2020 | 08:49pm EDT

4Q19 and 2019 Earnings Release

São Paulo, March 11th,2020 - T4F Entretenimento S.A. (B3: SHOW3) discloses its 4Q19 results.

2019 Highlights

  • 555 events promoted and 1.1 million of tickets sold;
  • Net revenue of R$393.7 milion;
  • Sponsorship net revenue of R$95.6 (+4% vs 2018);
  • Adjusted EBITDA negative of R$5.9 million;
  • Recurring expenses of R$79.7 million;
  • Cash position of R$209.7 million and net cash of R$53.6 million;
  • Completed events:
    º Payment of the lawsuit in Argentina;
    º Conclusion of the negotiations with Unimed regarding the new naming rights contract.

To access the Earnings Release, click here.

ENGLISH WEBCAST
Thursday, March 12th, 2020
10:00 a.m. (US ET) | 11:00 a.m. (BR)
Webcast: click herePORTUGUESE WEBCASTThursday, March 12th, 202009:00 a.m. (US ET) | 10:00 a.m. (BR)
Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the webcast.

The Investor Relations Department is available for eventual clarifications through the contacts ri@t4f.com.br or +55 (11) 3576-1200.

T4F Entretenimento S.A.
Investor Relations
Phone: (55 11) 3576-1200
E-mail: ri@t4f.com.br
Website: http://ir.t4f.com.br/

About T4F Entretenimento S.A. ('Time for Fun'): Time for Fun (B3: SHOW3)is the leading live entertainment company in South America. It promotes live music shows by top local and international performers, performing arts and family entertainment shows, theatrical plays, cultural exhibitions and sporting events, operating with a verticalized and integrated business model. It also runs five of the most important entertainment venues in South America, four of which in Brazil and one in Argentina.

Disclaimer

T4F Entretenimento SA published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 00:48:02 UTC
