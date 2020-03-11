T4F Entretenimento : 4Q19 and 2019 Earnings Release

4Q19 and 2019 Earnings Release

São Paulo, March 11th,2020 - T4F Entretenimento S.A. (B3: SHOW3) discloses its 4Q19 results.

2019 Highlights

555 events promoted and 1.1 million of tickets sold;

Net revenue of R$393.7 milion;

Sponsorship net revenue of R$95.6 (+4% vs 2018);

Adjusted EBITDA negative of R$5.9 million;

Recurring expenses of R$79.7 million;



Cash position of R$209.7 million and net cash of R$53.6 million;



Completed events:

º Payment of the lawsuit in Argentina;

º Conclusion of the negotiations with Unimed regarding the new naming rights contract.



To access the Earnings Release, click here.

ENGLISH WEBCAST

Thursday, March 12 th , 2020

10:00 a.m. (US ET) | 11:00 a.m. (BR)

PORTUGUESE WEBCAST Thursday, March 12 th , 2020 09:00 a.m. (US ET) | 10:00 a.m. (BR)

Webcast:

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the webcast.

About T4F Entretenimento S.A. ('Time for Fun'): Time for Fun (B3: SHOW3)is the leading live entertainment company in South America. It promotes live music shows by top local and international performers, performing arts and family entertainment shows, theatrical plays, cultural exhibitions and sporting events, operating with a verticalized and integrated business model. It also runs five of the most important entertainment venues in South America, four of which in Brazil and one in Argentina.