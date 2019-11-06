T4F Entretenimento : Notice to the Market – Relevant Shareholding Position

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Relevant Shareholding Position

São Paulo, November 6, 2019 - T4F Entretenimento S.A. ('T4F' or 'Time For Fun' or 'Company') (B3: SHOW3), leader in the live entertainment industry in South America, as set forth in article 12 of Instruction 358 of 'Comissão de Valores Mobiliários' ('CVM'), informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received a letter from Standard Life Aberdeen PLC which reports that investment funds and portfolios ('Portfolios') under management of companies of its economic group reached shareholding position below 5.0% of total capital on November 5th, 2019.



Portfolios' aggregated equity holdings added up to, on the date above mentioned, 3,358,299 ordinary shares totaling approximately 4.98% of the total ordinary shares issued by the Company.

The Investor Relations Department is available for eventual clarifications through the contacts ri@t4f.com.br and +55 (11) 3576-1200.

To access the document, click here.

T4F Entretenimento S.A.

Investor Relations

Phone: (55 11) 3576-1200

E-mail: ri@t4f.com.br

Website: www.t4f.com.br/ir

About T4F Entretenimento S.A. ('Time for Fun'): Time for Fun (B3: SHOW3)is the leading live entertainment company in South America. It promotes live music shows by top local and international performers, performing arts and family entertainment shows, theatrical plays, cultural exhibitions and sporting events, operating with a verticalized and integrated business model. It also runs five of the most important entertainment venues in South America, four of which in Brazil and one in Argentina.