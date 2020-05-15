T4F Entretenimento : discloses its 1Q20 Earnings Release

1Q20 Earnings Release

São Paulo, May 15th,2020 - T4F Entretenimento S.A. (B3: SHOW3) discloses its 1Q20 results.

1Q20 Highlights

11 events promoted and 37 thousand tickets sold;

Net revenue of R$32.5 million;

Negative EBITDA of R$ 5.1 million;

Recurring expenses of R$16.5 million;

Cash position of R$222.5 million and net cash of R$58.9 million.

To access the Earnings Release, click here.

ENGLISH WEBCAST

Monday, May 18 th , 2020

10:00 a.m. (US ET) | 11:00 a.m. (BR)

click here PORTUGUESE WEBCAST Monday, May 18 th , 2020 09:00 a.m. (US ET) | 10:00 a.m. (BR)

Webcast: click here Webcast:

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the webcast.

The Investor Relations Department is available for eventual clarifications through the contacts ri@t4f.com.br or +55 (11) 3576-1200.

T4F Entretenimento S.A.

Investor Relations

Phone: (55 11) 3576-1200

E-mail: ri@t4f.com.br

Website: http://ir.t4f.com.br/

About T4F Entretenimento S.A. ('Time for Fun'): Time for Fun (B3: SHOW3)is the leading live entertainment company in South America. It promotes live music shows by top local and international performers, performing arts and family entertainment shows, theatrical plays, cultural exhibitions and sporting events, operating with a verticalized and integrated business model. It also runs five of the most important entertainment venues in South America, four of which in Brazil and one in Argentina.