T5 Data Centers Poised to Meet Emerging Challenges of Mission-Critical Hyperscale & Enterprise Computing

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a decade of delivering “forever on” data center services, T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale and enterprise computing environments, has just completed its best year in 2018. As the company moves into 2019, T5 CEO Pete Marin predicts another strong year as T5 prepares to meet the new challenges of the rapidly changing cloud computing market.



“T5 has been able to stay ahead of the continually changing data center market by combining future-proof facilities with innovation, superior expertise and customer service,” said Marin. “With a 10+ year record of success, we continue to expand our data center portfolio and provide services that anticipate our customers’ needs. We have a growing list of satisfied customers and industry accolades such as the Uptime Institute’s Continuous Uptime Award, so we have earned our reputation for reliability and delivering ‘forever on’ services.”

New demands on hybrid computing architectures are presenting new challenges to data center occupiers and colocation providers. Hybrid clouds are making up the bulk of corporate computing services, giving users access to vast public clouds while enabling them to retain control over their most sensitive applications. In addition, Edge computing is gaining ground as more companies decentralize their IT infrastructure and use regional data centers to shorten the backhaul and reduce latency for applications such as managing Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In fact, the proliferation of IoT, mobile computing, and other data traffic is putting an added strain on data centers.

At the same time, there is an ongoing shortage of qualified data center personnel. According to a study by the Uptime Institute, 45 percent of data center operators said that lack of qualified staff will limit data center growth for the next five to seven years, and 38 percent said they are having trouble finding qualified candidates to fill open IT positions.

“T5 is one of the few companies able to offer end-to-end data center solutions from construction to ongoing operations,” Marin added. “In addition to our Tier III-plus data centers, we have T5 Construction Services to help with planning and custom build-outs, and we have T5 Facilities Management to provide world-class operations expertise. We are a one-stop-shop with the staff and resources to deliver tailored hyperscale and enterprise solutions, no matter what the requirements.”

The company has plans for international expansion in 2019. T5 has already announced the addition of T5@Ireland, and the company will expand its international coverage in the months ahead.

To hear Pete Marin’s views on T5 Data Center’s success in 2018, visit https://t5datacenters.com/pete-marin-president-ceo-t5-data-centers-2018-year-end-message .

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America and Europe using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Construction Services (T5CS) provides construction services such as turnkey data hall construction, facility upgrades, equipment procurement, and project management and consulting to mission critical facilities throughout North America. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

For more information, visit www.t5datacenters.com .

Contact:

Aaron Wangenheim

T5 Data Centers

(415) 292-7700

aaron@t5datacenters.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0b50317-7247-4460-b721-3a36312f51ea