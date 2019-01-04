TA Associates : Announces Investment in Behavioral Health Works

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a strategic growth investment in Behavioral Health Works (“BHW”), a behavioral health services provider specializing in therapy and ancillary services for children with autism spectrum disorder and related disorders. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005036/en/

Established in 2009, BHW works with families, schools and other professionals to offer comprehensive therapy services based on the principles of Applied Behavioral Analysis (“ABA”). Care is delivered by therapists at home, in schools and in regional centers. The company provides care across 11 states, serving approximately 1,800 clients.

“We believe BHW has become a leader in providing therapy and behavioral health services to individuals affected by autism as a result of the company’s commitment to clinical quality and outcomes measurement,” said Emily C. McGinty, a Principal at TA Associates who will join the Behavioral Health Works board of directors. “We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Robert Douk and the team of knowledgeable and passionate clinical and administrative professionals at BHW. We look forward to working closely with the team to help expand access to services to additional families in need.”

“Since our founding, we have strived to provide children with autism with research-based therapeutic methods to improve both basic and complex skills that permit them to lead quality and independent lives,” said Dr. Robert Douk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Behavioral Health Works. “As one of the most longstanding and respected investors within the healthcare industry, we believe that TA Associates will help us accelerate our strategy and reach more children who need our services. We welcome TA to the BHW family and are very excited to begin collaborating with their team to support our company in the next phase of its growth.”

“As autism prevalence continues to grow, it is critical that treatment providers have the necessary resources in place to support affected individuals and families,” said Jennifer M. Mulloy, a Managing Director at TA Associates who will also join the Behavioral Health Works board of directors. “We look forward to continuing to support and build a best in class team of clinicians to help meet the increasing demand.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel and Deloitte LLP served as financial advisor to TA Associates. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP provided legal counsel, Moss Adams served as financial advisor and Opus Bank provided advisory services to Behavioral Health Works.

About Behavioral Health Works

Behavioral Health Works helps individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities reach their potential by working collaboratively with families, schools and relevant professionals. BHW’s treatment approach is rooted in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) with emphasis on individualized programs, focusing on each person's strengths and challenges. Each of BHW's programs share the common goal of teaching individuals the necessary tools to obtain a better quality of life and to lead more independent lives. More information can be found at www.bhwcares.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the largest and most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of $2 billion per year. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005036/en/