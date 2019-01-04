TA Associates : Announces Investment in Behavioral Health Works

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today
announced that it has completed a strategic growth investment in
Behavioral Health Works (“BHW”), a behavioral health services provider
specializing in therapy and ancillary services for children with autism
spectrum disorder and related disorders. Financial terms of the
transaction were not disclosed.
Established in 2009, BHW works with families, schools and other
professionals to offer comprehensive therapy services based on the
principles of Applied Behavioral Analysis (“ABA”). Care is delivered by
therapists at home, in schools and in regional centers. The company
provides care across 11 states, serving approximately 1,800 clients.
“We believe BHW has become a leader in providing therapy and behavioral
health services to individuals affected by autism as a result of the
company’s commitment to clinical quality and outcomes measurement,” said
Emily C. McGinty, a Principal at TA Associates who will join the
Behavioral Health Works board of directors. “We are thrilled to partner
with Dr. Robert Douk and the team of knowledgeable and passionate
clinical and administrative professionals at BHW. We look forward to
working closely with the team to help expand access to services to
additional families in need.”
“Since our founding, we have strived to provide children with autism
with research-based therapeutic methods to improve both basic and
complex skills that permit them to lead quality and independent lives,”
said Dr. Robert Douk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Behavioral
Health Works. “As one of the most longstanding and respected investors
within the healthcare industry, we believe that TA Associates will help
us accelerate our strategy and reach more children who need our
services. We welcome TA to the BHW family and are very excited to begin
collaborating with their team to support our company in the next phase
of its growth.”
“As autism prevalence continues to grow, it is critical that treatment
providers have the necessary resources in place to support affected
individuals and families,” said Jennifer M. Mulloy, a Managing Director
at TA Associates who will also join the Behavioral Health Works board of
directors. “We look forward to continuing to support and build a best in
class team of clinicians to help meet the increasing demand.”
Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel and Deloitte LLP served as
financial advisor to TA Associates. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
provided legal counsel, Moss Adams served as financial advisor and Opus
Bank provided advisory services to Behavioral Health Works.
About Behavioral Health Works
Behavioral Health Works helps
individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities reach their
potential by working collaboratively with families, schools and relevant
professionals. BHW’s treatment approach is rooted in Applied Behavior
Analysis (ABA) with emphasis on individualized programs, focusing on
each person's strengths and challenges. Each of BHW's programs share the
common goal of teaching individuals the necessary tools to obtain a
better quality of life and to lead more independent lives. More
information can be found at www.bhwcares.com.
About TA Associates
TA Associates is one of the largest and
most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five
target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer
and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with
opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500
companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority
investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic
resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth
companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital since its founding in
1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of $2 billion per
year. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in
Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about
TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.
