TA Associates : Announces Investment in LIST S.p.A.

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today
announced that it has completed an investment in LIST S.p.A. (“LIST”), a
developer of software solutions for the financial industry. Financial
terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
LIST is a provider of mission-critical trading and compliance software
solutions and infrastructural services to a wide range of financial
institutions. The company’s trading and brokerage platform offering,
FastTrade, supports operations in a multi-asset and multi-market
environment with modules for pricing, quoting, hedging, position
keeping, algorithmic trading and execution management in high and
low-touch business environments. LIST’s capital markets, governance,
risk and compliance solutions are used by more than 130 customers
ranging from investment banks and asset managers in Italy to large
global financial corporations. The company is headquartered in Pisa,
Italy, and has additional offices throughout Italy and around the world,
including the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Canada,
India and Malaysia.
“As one of Europe’s leading capital markets technology providers, LIST
has a strong and long-term track record of delivering exceptional
software and services across a wide range of trading and compliance
needs,” said J. Morgan Seigler, a Managing Director at TA Associates who
will join the LIST S.p.A. Board of Directors. “Importantly, we are
investing alongside what we believe to be a seasoned, passionate and
talented management team that will continue to actively build the
company. We are honored to be a part of the LIST family and are excited
to begin working closely with management to help LIST capitalize on its
strategy and international growth initiatives.”
“Over the course of our 33-year history, we have strived to provide our
customers with high quality products and services to help them meet
their unique trading and compliance needs,” said Enrico Dameri,
Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LIST S.p.A. “We
believe our partnership with TA Associates will help us expand our
offerings and territories, while continuing to deliver the services our
customers have come to expect. Perhaps what we are most excited about is
that TA is fully-aligned with and supportive of our strategy, and has
committed to working collaboratively with our team to accelerate our
forward momentum. We welcome TA as an investor and look forward to
benefitting from this partnership.”
“Software services for financial-focused companies around the world are
increasingly playing a more critical role in a variety of daily
operations,” said Naveen Wadhera, a Managing Director at TA Associates
who will join the LIST S.p.A. Board of Directors. “As institutions
around the world continue to shift towards electronic trading practices,
we believe LIST is well positioned to take advantage of further growth
opportunities in international and emerging markets. We are pleased to
have the opportunity to partner with LIST’s management team and founders
as we seek to create significant additional value in the company.”
In addition to Morgan Seigler and Naveen Wadhera, Stefan Dandl, a Vice
President at TA Associates, will also join the LIST S.p.A. Board of
Directors.
Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel and KPMG served as financial
advisor to TA Associates. Nctm Studio Legale provided legal counsel and
Studio MCCR served as financial advisor to LIST S.p.A.
About LIST S.p.A.
LIST S.p.A. has been a leader for more
than 30 years in designing and developing innovative software solutions
for the financial world. The company has conceived, designed, developed
and produced software and cutting-edge systems for capital markets,
helping to create the first electronic Monetary and Financial markets.
The company has developed platforms and solutions for trading on
financial markets, which have been milestones in the evolution of
Trading Systems. LIST has also created integrated solutions for managing
risk, audit and governance of organizations and financial processes
(governance, risk and compliance). The company was founded in 1985 and
is headquartered in Pisa, Italy. More information can be found at www.list-group.com.
About TA Associates
TA Associates is one of the largest and
most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five
target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer
and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with
opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500
companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority
investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic
resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth
companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital since its founding in
1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of $2 billion per
year. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in
Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about
TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.
