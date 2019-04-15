TA Associates : Announces Partnership with Indira IVF

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today
announced that it has completed a significant minority investment in
Indira IVF, a leading India-based infertility treatment provider.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2014 by Dr. Ajay Murdia, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, Nitiz Murdia,
Ashish Lodha and Manish Khatri, Indira IVF is one of India’s largest
network of in-vitro fertilization (“IVF”) centers. The company offers a
wide variety of infertility treatments, including advanced IVF
technology. Indira IVF currently operates 59 centers across 16 states in
India and has completed nearly 27,000 IVF cycles in the last 12 months.
Indira IVF has a staff of 1,800, including more than 150 IVF specialists
and 100 embryologists.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Indira IVF, a
leader in IVF in India that aims to provide affordable, high-quality IVF
services, while delivering best-in-class clinical outcomes,” said Naresh
Patwari, a Director at TA Associates Advisory Private Limited. “IVF is a
large and fast-growing opportunity in India that we believe has the
ability to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of millions of
people. We look forward to working with Dr. Ajay Murdia and the
management team at Indira IVF to help them continue their growth efforts
in India and in international markets, both organically and
inorganically, and to help them offer additional adjacent clinical
services.”
“We have built a strong relationship with the TA Associates team,” said
Dr. Ajay Murdia, Founder and Chairman of Indira IVF. “TA has made many
investments in healthcare services businesses, both in India and
globally, and has a deep understanding of our industry. We believe that
our partnership with TA will help Indira IVF enhance its mission of
providing world-class IVF services at affordable rates with
best-in-class clinical outcomes, while simultaneously maintaining our
patient-first approach and sharp focus on clinical excellence. We
welcome TA to Indira IVF, and look forward to a successful, long-term
partnership.”
Research suggests that infertility affects 10-15% of married couples in
India. Ernst & Young estimates that more than 25 million couples
actively seeking children in 2015 were suffering from
infertility-related issues. Industry estimates suggest that there are
150,000-250,000 IVF cycles being done annually in India, and Ernst &
Young expects the industry to grow at nearly 20% annually.
“The infertility treatment space, in particular IVF, represents a large
and growing market,” said Dhiraj Poddar, a Managing Director at TA
Associates Advisory Private Limited. “We look forward to this
partnership with Indira IVF and are thrilled to be supporting this
seasoned, talented and passionate team of professionals to help Indira
IVF enter into its next phase of growth.”
Naresh Patwari and Dhiraj Poddar will join the Board of Directors of
Indira IVF as nominee directors of TA Associates Advisory Private
Limited.
Pioneer Legal (previously with DSK Legal) provided legal counsel and
KPMG served as financial advisor to TA Associates. Veritas Legal
provided legal counsel to Indira IVF. TA Associates Advisory Private
Limited provided advisory services on the investment.
About Indira IVF
Indira IVF is a leading fertility hospital
in India with 59 centers across 16 states. The company has more than 150
IVF specialists and 100 embryologists, and a total staff of more than
1,800 incorporating international treatment standards for infertility
and assisted reproductive technologies such as IUI, IVF/ICSI, PGT and
other technologies. Indira IVF is dedicated to providing its patients
with the best medical treatment and care to fulfill their parenthood
dreams, and more than 45,000 successful IVF cycles have been completed
at Indira IVF. The company’s IVF treatments and services are delivered
in an ethical, professional and caring environment by a team of IVF
specialists, sonologists, embryologists, nurses, counselors and others
who are leaders in their fields. In addition to the treatment of
infertility, Indira IVF is actively engaged in spreading infertility
awareness and has completed more than 1,800 free consultation camps in
over 700 cities covering 20 states across India. Indira IVF has a
world-class training center where doctors from India and abroad receive
state-of-the-art training in the field of Assisted Reproductive
Technology. For more information, please visit www.indiraivf.com.
About TA Associates
TA Associates is one of the most
experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on targeted
sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial
services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable,
growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has
invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as
either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach,
utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting
value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in
capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments
at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm’s more than 85
investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai
and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.
