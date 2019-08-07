Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TAB Bank Provides Drone Manufacturing Company in California with a $10 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:00am EDT

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $10 million asset-based revolving credit facility for a drone manufacturing company located in California.  The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.

The company manufactures and configures unmanned aerial vehicle aircraft, ground control stations, and launch systems.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries.  These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions.  TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance.  TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Southern California.  Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena.  Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94ea5bf3-49af-4d09-be5b-a37f4605b796

Primary Logo

Brett Horwitz

Vice President, Business Development TAB Bank

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:58aTOSHIBA : quarterly profit jumps on cost cuts, but misses estimates
RE
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information unaudited financial results of the controlling shareholder, nissin foods holdings co., ltd. for the three months ended 30 june 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major operational data for the seven months ended 31 july 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed record date in connection with the payment of final dividend for the year ending august 31, 2019 and entitlement to vote at the 2019 annual general meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
12:55aELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Signs Kuida Distribution Agreement with Grupo Éxito, South ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group