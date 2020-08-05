Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TAB Bank Provides Outsourced Customer Service Company in Colorado with a $3 Million Revolving Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:11am EDT

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $3 million revolving credit facility for an outsourced customer service company based in Colorado.  The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the ongoing working capital needs for the company.

The company is a provider of outsourced customer service support based around a fully cloud-base work from home model.  This model is proving to be highly competitive in the current economic and workplace environment.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com 
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aNEXT WEEK : Safe + Sound Week Virtual Speaker Series
PU
11:32aGEDIK YATIRIM : Pay Dışında Sermaye Piyasası Aracı İşlemlerine İlişkin Bildirim (Faiz İçeren)
PU
11:32aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : And geotab team up to help simplify fleet management solutions
PU
11:32aIRKUT : Preliminary results of MC-21-300 aircraft tests on engines protection against water penetration are summed up
AQ
11:31aBOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, August 6
PR
11:31aLeading Healthcare Executives Discuss Their Experiences with COVID-19
PR
11:31aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL PUBL : repair rights issue of approximately SEK 139 million was heavily oversubscribed
AQ
11:31aH-GAC Announces Tow and Go Service Expansion to Harris County, Bellaire, Jersey Village, La Porte and Humble
BU
11:31aCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Automotive HD Maps Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17% through 2020-2024 | Adoption of Cloud-based HD Maps to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aInvenger Technologies, Inc. to be Acquired by One Inc
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group