Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TAB Bank Provides Promotional Products Company in California with a $4.75 Million Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 05:26pm CEST

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $4.75 million asset-based revolving credit facility for a promotional products company located in California.  The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.

The company specializes in buying blank stock promotional materials, warehousing them, and printing to order for their 2,000 plus customers in North America.  They offer a variety of unique promotional products to meet their customers’ marketing and promotional needs.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries.  These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions.  TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance.  TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Southern California.  Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena.  Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

Horizontal TAB Bank Logo w-out FDIC.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pPGNIG : More and more LNG flows to Poland – 40 deliveries already
PU
05:52pNATIXIS : awarded “Most Innovative Investment Bank for Climate & Sustainability” - 05/09/2018
PU
05:52pAMETRYN EXPORT FROM CHINA : 2018 Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:52pAZOXYSTROBIN EXPORTS FROM CHINA : 2018 Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:51pTHE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. (TSX : TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) Displays Scale as it Reports Q2 2018 Results
AQ
05:51pFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:51pNEXITY : enters into new 2.3 billion corporate credit facility
GL
05:50pBOIRON : Evolution of the governance
AN
05:50pPreeminent ERISA Law Firm Launches Retirement Plan Investment Advisor Search Consulting Service
GL
05:50pBOIRON : 2018 half-year results
AN
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
5NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.