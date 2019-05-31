Log in
TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Conclusion of Brasnorte and Transmineiras Acquisition - Eletrobr�s Auction - 05/31/2019

05/31/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company - CVM Nr. 2025-7
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 07.859.971/0001-30
State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0027843-5

MATERIAL FACT

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ('Taesa' or 'Company'), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, further to the material facts disclosed on September 27, October 4, November 26, 2018, January 15 and April 29, 2019, and to the notices to the market disclosed on January 25, February 13, March 14, 18 and 25, April 12 and 29, and on May 13, 2019, regarding the acquisition of some lots from Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018, it concluded, on this date, (i) the acquisition of 49.7115% of shares of Brasnorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. ('Brasnorte'), through the payment of R$ 75,622,181.62, and (ii) the acquisition of 24.50% of shares of Companhia Transirapé de Transmissão ('Transirapé'), 24.00% of shares of Companhia Transleste de Transmissão ('Transleste'), and 25.00% of shares of Companhia Transudeste de Transmissão ('Transudeste') (all together, referred to as 'Transmineiras'), through the payment in the total amount of R$ 77,507,577.85, under the terms set forth in their respective sales and purchase agreements, after fullfilling all precedent conditions applicable to these acquisitions.

After the conclusion of this operation, the Company, which previously held 38.6645% of shareholding interest in Brasnorte, now holds 88.376% of Brasnorte's total shares. Regarding Transmineiras, the Company now holds directly and indirectly 54.00% of Transirapé, Transleste and Transudeste. Before, the Company directly and indirectly owned 29.50% of Transirape, 30.00% of Transleste and 29.00% of Transudeste.

The Company will consolidate the results of Brasnorte in its financial statements, as defined in its shareholders' agreement. The results of Transmineiras will continue to be accounted as equity method in Taesa's income statement.

Click here to access the Material Fact.

Investor Relations:
Marcus Pereira Aucélio - CFO and IRO

Tel.: +55 21 2212-6060
Fax: +55 21 2212-6041
E-mail: investor.relations@taesa.com.br

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 01:13:08 UTC
